Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyed

On the night of July 14, Russian occupiers attacked the Shostka and Sumy communities in Sumy region, with dead and wounded. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as conveyed by UNN.

In the Shostka community, two men, aged 50 and 55, were killed as a result of UAV and guided aerial bomb strikes. Four residents of an apartment building were also wounded, including a 7-year-old child. A 30-year-old woman and her son were hospitalized, their injuries are not severe.

Another 30-year-old woman underwent surgery. A 30-year-old man also sought medical attention and was sent for outpatient treatment.

In Shostka, about 30 multi-story, private, and non-residential buildings were damaged. A civilian infrastructure object was destroyed.

Hryhorov also reported that a fire broke out in the Sumy community due to drone hits. Non-residential buildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In addition, the State Emergency Service reported that rescuers in Sumy extinguished a fire at a civilian infrastructure object. There were no casualties.

