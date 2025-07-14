$41.780.04
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:59 AM • 2280 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:07 AM • 9326 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 13589 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
04:09 AM • 27598 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 31124 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 51598 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 78290 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 99324 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 114562 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 109796 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11500 views

On the night of July 14, Russian occupiers attacked the Shostka and Sumy communities in the Sumy region. As a result of the strikes, two men were killed, and four residents were injured, including a 7-year-old child.

Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyed

On the night of July 14, Russian occupiers attacked the Shostka and Sumy communities in Sumy region, with dead and wounded. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In the Shostka community, two men, aged 50 and 55, were killed as a result of UAV and guided aerial bomb strikes. Four residents of an apartment building were also wounded, including a 7-year-old child. A 30-year-old woman and her son were hospitalized, their injuries are not severe.

Another 30-year-old woman underwent surgery. A 30-year-old man also sought medical attention and was sent for outpatient treatment.

In Shostka, about 30 multi-story, private, and non-residential buildings were damaged. A civilian infrastructure object was destroyed.

Hryhorov also reported that a fire broke out in the Sumy community due to drone hits. Non-residential buildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In addition, the State Emergency Service reported that rescuers in Sumy extinguished a fire at a civilian infrastructure object. There were no casualties.

Recall

On the night of July 14, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, 10 of which were shot down.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Shostka
Ukraine
Sumy
