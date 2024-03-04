Nearly five hundred UNRWA employees in Gaza are members of terrorist groups, including Hamas - Israeli intelligence

Israeli intelligence claims that the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA - ed.) in Gaza has engaged more than 450 "military operatives" from Hamas and other armed terrorist groups. The military promised to share this information with all international partners, including the UN. This statement was made by IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari during his briefing, UNN reports.

More than 450 UNRWA staff members are soldiers in terrorist groups in Gaza. More than 450. This is not just a coincidence. This is systematic. There are no "we didn't know" statements. ... We have sent the information I am sharing now, as well as additional intelligence, to our international partners, including the UN. - Daniel Hagar said.

Context

UNRWA is already at the center of a diplomatic storm over Israeli accusations that many of its staff are members of Hamas, and that some staff even participated in the October 7 Hamas attack that triggered the war in Gaza. Since then, the United States and other countries have suspended funding for UNRWA.

UNRWA responded by stating that it welcomed any information that could be included in the UN's independent investigation, which is currently underway.

UNRWA encourages any organization with any information about the very serious allegations against UNRWA staff to share it with the ongoing UN investigation. - said Juliette Tuma, UNRWA's Chief of Communications.

Palestinian leaders condemn Israel for its political attack on UNRWA and call for the resumption of its funding.

