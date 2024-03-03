Israel: Palestinians near UN convoy in Gaza killed by stampede, not IDF strike

The Israeli army has not yet found confirmation that its soldiers fired on the crowd near the humanitarian convoy in the Gaza Strip, most of the people died due to the stampede, but recorded shots at individual looters who could threaten Israelis. This was stated by Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The Israeli Defense Forces has completed a preliminary investigation into an incident in which civilians in the Gaza Strip were trampled to death and injured when they were killed in a convoy. Most Palestinians were killed and injured in the stampede Hagari said.

Context

Israel has come under fire after dozens of civilians were killed in a riot in the Gaza Strip on February 29, when Palestinians gathered near UN trucks carrying humanitarian aid. A number of countries supported the UN's call for an investigation.

