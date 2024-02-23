UN confirms Israeli sexual violence against Palestinian women

UN experts confirm the facts of sexual violence against Palestinian women in Israeli prisons. This was reported by the Guardian , UNN .

Details

The UN Panel of Experts calls for a full investigation into the sexual violence against Palestinian women in Israeli prisons.

Experts claim that there are "convincing allegations" of rape, sexual humiliation, and threats of rape against Palestinian women and girls in Israel.

According to reports, there is already evidence of at least two cases of rape.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls, Reem Alsalem, expressed concern that there may be many more cases of sexual violence that have not yet been documented.

We may not know the actual number of victims for a long time - Rim Alsalts

