Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 356 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46378 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 183245 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106504 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 360617 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292093 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210060 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242828 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254308 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160484 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
UN confirms Israeli sexual violence against Palestinian women

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33950 views

UN experts confirm reports of sexual violence against Palestinian women in Israeli prisons and demand a full investigation.

UN confirms Israeli sexual violence against Palestinian women

UN experts confirm the facts of sexual violence against Palestinian women in Israeli prisons. This was reported by the Guardian , UNN .

Details

The UN Panel of Experts calls for a full investigation into the sexual violence against Palestinian women in Israeli prisons.

Experts claim that there are "convincing allegations" of rape, sexual humiliation, and threats of rape against Palestinian women and girls in Israel.

According to reports, there is already evidence of at least two cases of rape.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls, Reem Alsalem, expressed concern that there may be many more cases of sexual violence that have not yet been documented.

We may not know the actual number of victims for a long time

- Rim Alsalts

IDF strikes Rafah refugee camp, killing 37 and wounding dozens12.02.24, 04:58 • 31844 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
The Guardian
United Nations
