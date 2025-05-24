US Vice President Pence announced the end of the "era of undisputed US dominance" - media

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers
08:00 AM • 16125 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

06:14 AM • 22015 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 87027 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 91772 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 68141 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 79062 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68451 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53218 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52177 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 47041 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
51%
747mm
Popular news

In a large-scale special operation, a cybercriminal network from the Russian Federation that infected 300,000 computers worldwide has been exposed

May 24, 01:54 AM • 11766 views

Russian troops advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

May 24, 02:22 AM • 13414 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

May 24, 02:43 AM • 18013 views

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

07:54 AM • 13751 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

08:07 AM • 10515 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

08:00 AM • 16118 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 87016 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 177130 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 271025 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 351301 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kash Patel

Vitali Klitschko

Joe Biden

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Kyiv

Kyiv Oblast

Donetsk Oblast

Europe

Italy

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 13187 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 14380 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 19403 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 27656 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 30098 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

US Vice President Pence announced the end of the "era of undisputed US dominance" - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

J. D. Vance warned of the end of the "era of undisputed US dominance" in the world. He stressed the need to counter threats from China and Russia.

US Vice President Pence announced the end of the "era of undisputed US dominance" - media

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, during his speech at the Naval Academy graduation ceremony on Friday, warned of the end of the "era of uncontested U.S. dominance." This was reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

Vance, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, praised the administration's foreign policy stance during his address to the Naval Academy graduates. He stated that the recent trip of the U.S. President to the Middle East "marked the end of a long-standing approach to foreign policy that, in my opinion, was a break with the precedent set by our founding fathers."

"What we are seeing from President Trump is a generational policy shift with profound implications for the work each of you will be obligated to do," the U.S. Vice President said.

First talks between two of the most famous Catholics in the United States: Leo XIV and Dee Vance confirmed "good bilateral relations"19.05.25, 15:18 • 2579 views

He said that the U.S. was a "superpower without equal" for a short time after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but since then the world stage has changed.

"The era of uncontested U.S. dominance is over. Today, we face serious threats from China, Russia, and other countries that seek to defeat us in every field – from the spectrum to low Earth orbit, supply chains, and even our communications infrastructure," Vance said.

Vance added that the Trump administration is focused on expanding the "technological advantage" of the American military over its adversaries. He added that the U.S. cannot assume that military action will "come without cost" and that the military must send troops to war "with the right tools."

Vance also criticized previous U.S. leaders who "exchanged national defense and support for our alliances for state-building and interference in the affairs of foreign countries."

"Instead of dedicating their energy to responding to the growth of near-peer competitors like China, our leaders engaged in what they thought would be an easy job for a global preemptive superpower. How hard could it be to build a few democracies in the Middle East? Well, it turns out, almost impossibly hard and incredibly expensive," the U.S. Vice President said.

Vance on negotiations for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: "at a dead end"19.05.25, 16:57 • 25164 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
United States Marine Corps
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
China
United States
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,169.50
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,552.78