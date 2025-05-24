US Vice President Pence announced the end of the "era of undisputed US dominance" - media

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, during his speech at the Naval Academy graduation ceremony on Friday, warned of the end of the "era of uncontested U.S. dominance." This was reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Vance, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, praised the administration's foreign policy stance during his address to the Naval Academy graduates. He stated that the recent trip of the U.S. President to the Middle East "marked the end of a long-standing approach to foreign policy that, in my opinion, was a break with the precedent set by our founding fathers."

"What we are seeing from President Trump is a generational policy shift with profound implications for the work each of you will be obligated to do," the U.S. Vice President said.

He said that the U.S. was a "superpower without equal" for a short time after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but since then the world stage has changed.

"The era of uncontested U.S. dominance is over. Today, we face serious threats from China, Russia, and other countries that seek to defeat us in every field – from the spectrum to low Earth orbit, supply chains, and even our communications infrastructure," Vance said.

Vance added that the Trump administration is focused on expanding the "technological advantage" of the American military over its adversaries. He added that the U.S. cannot assume that military action will "come without cost" and that the military must send troops to war "with the right tools."

Vance also criticized previous U.S. leaders who "exchanged national defense and support for our alliances for state-building and interference in the affairs of foreign countries."

"Instead of dedicating their energy to responding to the growth of near-peer competitors like China, our leaders engaged in what they thought would be an easy job for a global preemptive superpower. How hard could it be to build a few democracies in the Middle East? Well, it turns out, almost impossibly hard and incredibly expensive," the U.S. Vice President said.

