First talks between two of the most famous Catholics in the United States: Leo XIV and Dee Vance confirmed "good bilateral relations"

The meeting between the US Vice President and the newly elected Pontiff took place after Leo XIV proposed peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in the Vatican.

UNN reports with reference to The New York Times.

Details

Pope Leo met with Jay Dee Vance - these negotiations took place against the background of the desire of representatives of the "right" political branch of the United States, who were often in conflict with Pope Francis, to improve relations with the Papacy, in particular to establish relations with the newly elected Leo XIV.

The New York Times also draws attention to the fact that the meeting took place after Leo XIV proposed on Friday to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in the Vatican.

After the inaugural mass on Sunday, the Pope and the Vice President held a private meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. - reminds the publication.

What is known about the negotiations between the Pontiff and the Vice President of the United States of America

Negotiations between the Vatican and Mr. Vance were "cordial" and confirmed "good bilateral relations." This is stated in a statement by the Vatican press service.

The meeting between Leo and Mr. Vance began in private in the Apostolic Palace. The Vice President was then joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, followed by their spouses and the rest of the US delegation.

Cooperation between the Church and the state was discussed, as well as some issues of particular importance to church life and religious freedom - the Vatican said in a statement.

There was an exchange of views on some topical international issues, a call for respect for humanitarian law and international law in conflict zones and for a negotiated solution between the parties involved - the statement reads.

Jay Dee Vance also met with Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican's Foreign Minister.

Will relations between US conservatives and the Vatican be reset?

D. Vance's meeting gave some American right-wingers hope that their relations with the Holy See could be renewed.

The Times recalls after many years of conflict with Pope Francis, Leo's predecessor. Francis criticized some of President Trump's views as "unchristian." Francis also often clashed with Republican priorities, particularly on immigration, during both of Trump's presidencies. Leo's predecessor found more partnership with Democrats on issues such as environmental protection and the Iran nuclear deal.

The moderate Leo appears to share many of his predecessor's views and appears to have criticized Vance in a now-deleted social media account linked to his name for the vice president's theology and his tough stance on immigration. - notes New York Times.

However, the Pope made unity one of the first themes of his new papacy, including at the inaugural mass on Sunday. In addition, some conservative American Catholics have found common ground with Leo, in the context of his missionary sensitivity, as well as in administrative pragmatism.

Let us remind you

During his inaugural address, Pope Leo XIV stressed that Ukraine is waiting for a just peace. The pontiff also mentioned the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Pope Leo XIV with an icon painted on a fragment of a box from under artillery installations brought from near Izium.

The Head of the European Commission and the US Vice President held a meeting in Rome to discuss trade issues and the situation in Ukraine.