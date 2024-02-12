IDF strikes Rafah refugee camp, killing 37 and wounding dozens

The Israeli armed forces strike at the Rafah refugee camp. There are 37 dead and dozens of wounded. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Israel reportedly struck the Rafah refugee camp in southern Gaza. As a result, 37 people were killed and dozens were injured.

The bombing caused widespread panic in the city, where many people were sleeping when the strikes began.

Reports from residents indicate that Israeli planes, tanks, and ships took part in the strikes, which resulted in the destruction of two mosques and several houses.

US President Joe Biden urged Israel not to attack Rafah without a credible plan to protect civilians.

IDF prepares a large-scale operation in Rafah, home to 1.3 million refugees