IDF prepares a large-scale operation in Rafah, home to 1.3 million refugees

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 63019 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116347 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121563 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163632 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164737 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266700 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176680 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166808 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148589 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237019 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83653 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61307 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97100 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58290 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 39449 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266700 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237019 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222415 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247878 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234085 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116347 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100060 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100513 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117043 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117704 views
IDF prepares a large-scale operation in Rafah, home to 1.3 million refugees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110724 views

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the IDF will conduct a large-scale operation in the city of Rafah in Gaza to disband Hamas battalions, and more than 1.3 million Palestinian refugees living there will be evacuated first.

More than a million displaced people in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip will be able to evacuate before the Israeli military starts operating there. This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, The Times of Israel reports, UNN writes.

Details

Netanyahu made this statement against the backdrop of a US rebuke that Israel had not conducted the pre-operational planning necessary to ensure that civilians were kept out of harm's way, and that failure to do so could lead to "catastrophe.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said that he had instructed the IDF and the Defense Ministry to submit plans to the cabinet for both the evacuation of Palestinian civilians from the southern part of the Gaza Strip and the disbanding of Hamas battalions in the Rafah area.

It is impossible to achieve the military goal of eliminating Hamas and leave four Hamas battalions in Rafah.

Netanyahu said in a statement 

According to the Israeli authorities, it is clear that a large-scale operation in Rafah requires the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone.

AddendumAddendum

An estimated 1.3 million Palestinians have taken refuge in the Rafah area after the Israeli Defense Forces issued evacuation warnings from northern Gaza and other areas during the ground offensive against Hamas. Unable to leave the tiny Palestinian territory, many are living in temporary tent cities or overcrowded UN shelters.

21 IDF soldiers are killed simultaneously when a booby-trapped building explodes during a Palestinian attack23.01.24, 14:11 • 28922 views

Contact us about advertising