21 IDF soldiers are killed simultaneously when a booby-trapped building explodes during a Palestinian attack

21 Israeli soldiers were killed in an explosion in the Gaza Strip caused by a Palestinian attack with an RPG. This was the deadliest incident for IDF soldiers during the fighting in Gaza. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

On Monday, January 23, when IDF soldiers under the cover of a tank were preparing to demolish a building in the Gaza Strip, they were attacked with an RPG. This detonated the explosives that were already in the building. Soldiers inside the building were killed in the explosion and collapse of the building.

By Tuesday afternoon, the IDF had named all 21 dead soldiers, all of whom were reservists.

According to Israeli army spokespersons, this was the deadliest incident since the beginning of Israel's ground offensive in the enclave. The total number of deaths in the ground operation reached 219

At a press conference on Tuesday morning, Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the troops were operating about 600 meters from the border, opposite the southern Israeli community of Kissufim. They are destroying Hamas structures and facilities as part of the army's efforts to create a buffer zone to allow residents of Israeli border communities to return to their homes.

Recall

Israel launched an offensive on Gaza after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, when terrorists seized military bases, settlements and a music festival, killing about 1,200 people, most of them civilians. The terrorists also took 253 hostages.

Israel proposes a two-month ceasefire