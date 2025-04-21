$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 20522 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 63407 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 39634 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 37814 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 39569 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 30050 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 25103 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 66682 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 39423 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53275 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Shooting of paramedics in Gaza: humanitarian organizations rejected the IDF statement and criticized the investigation results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1528 views

Humanitarian organizations condemned the lack of accountability of the Israeli military for the shooting of 15 paramedics in Gaza. The Israeli investigation was called "professional errors".

Shooting of paramedics in Gaza: humanitarian organizations rejected the IDF statement and criticized the investigation results

Humanitarian organizations working in Gaza have condemned the lack of accountability of Israeli security forces for the shooting of 15 paramedics after an investigation conducted by Israel. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The UN humanitarian agency, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the Gaza Civil Defense Service rejected the findings of an Israeli military investigation that concluded that the killings of 15 Palestinian medics and rescuers in Rafah last month were caused by "professional errors."

Eight PRCS paramedics, six members of the civil defense rescue agency, and one employee of Unrwa, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, were performing two rescue operations when they were shot by Israeli forces in southern Gaza on the morning of March 23.

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu20.04.25, 06:42 • 18033 views

The IDF initially claimed that the medics' vehicles did not use emergency signals, so the military opened fire. But they abandoned this version after mobile phone footage emerged refuting the Israeli side's claims.

And on the eve of the IDF stated that an internal investigation "revealed several professional errors, violations of orders and incomplete reporting of the incident."

The Gaza Civil Defense Agency, which rescues victims of airstrikes, has criticised the Israeli military's report, accusing the military of lying to justify the shooting of a rescue convoy.

Video taken by one of the paramedics proves that the Israeli occupation narrative is false and shows that it carried out extrajudicial executions 

- said civil defense spokesman Mohammed al-Muheir, accusing Israel of seeking to "circumvent" its obligations under international law.

Jonathan Whittall, head of the UN humanitarian service in Gaza, said the investigation was superficial and "did not go far enough."

The lack of genuine accountability undermines international law and makes the world a more dangerous place. Without accountability, we risk continuing to witness the unfolding of atrocities and the erosion of norms designed to protect us all 

– he said.

Palestine Red Crescent Society spokeswoman Nebal Farsah said: "The report is full of lies. It is invalid and unacceptable because it justifies the killing and shifts responsibility to the personal error of the field command, when the truth is quite different."

PRCS has previously called for an international investigation into the incident.

Let us remind you

On March 23, 15 paramedics and other rescuers were shot as ambulances were heading to help the wounded near the city of Rafah in southern Gaza. The first ambulance returned with the victim. However, ambulances were later shelled. As a result, 15 Palestinian emergency workers were killed.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Israel
The Guardian
UNRWA
Rafah
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
