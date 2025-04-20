Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the military operation in the Gaza Strip will continue until the main goals are achieved: the destruction of Hamas, the release of hostages, and ensuring the security of the country. This is reported by the agency Associated Press (AP), reports UNN.

Details

On Saturday, April 19, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel "has no choice" but to continue fighting in the Gaza Strip, and that the war will not stop until Hamas is destroyed, hostages are released, and it is guaranteed that the territory will not pose a threat.

The Israeli politician also confirmed his intention not to allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

It is noted that the situation inside Israel is becoming increasingly tense, as families of Israeli hostages and military reservists are increasingly questioning the feasibility of continuing hostilities.

The Prime Minister spoke after Israeli strikes killed over 90 people in 48 hours - the Gaza Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

According to the news agency, Israel continues the blockade of Gaza, not allowing food and humanitarian aid through. According to the UN, most of the population - over 2 million people - live on the brink of starvation, thousands of children are malnourished. The head of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Office called on the new US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Hakabi, to facilitate the opening of access for humanitarian supplies.

The war has destroyed most of Gaza. About 90% of the population is displaced, hundreds of thousands of people live in tent camps and bombed-out houses.

Recall

On January 19, Israel announced the start of a truce in the Gaza Strip at 11:15 local time. This happened after Hamas handed over a list of three female hostages who are to be released today.

Hamas sent Israel a list of hostages for release, including three women. The exchange is expected to take place within the framework of a 42-day truce, where 33 Israelis are planned to be exchanged for 1900 Palestinians.

The Prime Minister of Israel announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas in Gaza. He emphasized that Israel will continue the fight to achieve military goals.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that the IDF will intensify pressure on Hamas if the militants do not agree to the release of hostages. A significant part of Gaza has already become a security zone for Israel.

Hamas said it is studying Israel's latest ceasefire proposal. The proposal includes a demand to disarm the group.

Hamas says it is ready to release all remaining hostages to end the war in Gaza - Reuters