Israel launched an airstrike on a Kamaz base at a UN School in Gaza, killing 27 people

Israel launched an airstrike on a UN School in Gaza that was used as a Hamas base. This is reported by Israel Defense Forces, reports UNN.

Details

The Israeli army launched an airstrike on a UN School in the central Gaza Strip. According to the military, the UNRWA school was used as a base for the terrorist organization Hamas.

Fighter jets delivered a high-precision strike on a Hamas base that was hidden inside an UNRWA school in the Nuseirat area. - the Israeli army said in a statement.

For its part, a Hamas official said that at least 27 people were killed and dozens were injured in the attack.