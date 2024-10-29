Israel bans UNRWA from its territory
Israel has passed a law banning the activities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA on its territory. The reason was the suspicion of the agency's employees' involvement in the October 7 attack and cooperation with Hamas.
Israel has passed a law banning the activities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA in the country. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
It is noted that the reason for this decision is the Israeli authorities' belief that members of the department were involved in the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, as well as their participation in other anti-Israeli actions by the Hamas terrorist organization.
The agency's director, Filippe Lazzarini, called the vote “a dangerous precedent and a violation of the UN Charter, along with Israel's international obligations.
The United Nations and some of Israel's Western allies have expressed concern that the ban will have a negative impact on resolving the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
In early October, the Israeli Foreign Ministry banned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because he failed to condemn Iran's attack. Israel accused Guterres of supporting terrorists and failing to respond to Hamas' actions.