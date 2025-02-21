Republicans introduced a bill to withdraw the United States from the UN

American Republican lawmakers have launched an attempt to withdraw the United States from the United Nations, "fearing" that the organization is unable to promote American interests and align with President Donald Trump's "America First" program, Fox News reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Thursday, Republican Senator Mike Lee introduced a bill called the "Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025" that would end U.S. membership in the United Nations and its affiliated bodies, as well as funding for these organizations. Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn is a co-sponsor of this initiative in the upper house of the US Congress.

Republican House member Chip Roy is reportedly ready to introduce the measure in the House on Friday, saying that the UN and its bodies do not advance American interests.

"The United Nations has become a platform for tyrants and a place to attack America and its allies," Lee said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday. - "We must stop paying for it. As President Trump revolutionizes our foreign policy by putting America first, we must withdraw from this sham organization and prioritize real alliances that keep our country safe and prosperous.

The bill also states that the United States cannot participate in peace negotiations with the UN and prohibits the executive branch from entering into any membership agreements with the UN or its subsidiary organizations without Senate approval.

Addendum

The United States provides more funding to the UN than any other country, donating more than $18 billion in 2022, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, a US foreign policy think tank. This amounts to about one-third of the UN's total collective budget.

The American people remain divided in their views of the UN. For example, more than 70% of Democrats and liberal-leaning independents reported maintaining a favorable view of the UN, compared to 34% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, according to a Pew Research Center poll released in April 2024.

Trump sought to cut or reduce funding for UN organizations during his first term, and he also did so during his second term. In February, he signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the UN Human Rights Council and cut funding for UNRWA.