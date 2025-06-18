Meteorologist warned of gusty winds and thunderstorms: where bad weather is expected on June 19 18 June 2025

Ukraine is experiencing a slight cooling. On June 19, Thursday, gusty and stormy winds up to 20 m/s, thunderstorms in several regions, and comfortable summer temperatures are expected across the country. UNN reports this, citing the forecast of meteorologist Natalka Didenko on Telegram.

Details

According to the meteorologist, the main weather factor will be strong winds.

Of the important synoptic conditions for tomorrow - wind! Again. Practically everywhere in Ukraine, north-westerly wind, either gusty or stormy, meaning with gusts up to 15-20 meters per second. – the meteorologist noted.

At the same time, the temperature will remain comfortable. Tomorrow during the day, +22…+27 degrees are expected, and up to +26…+31 degrees in the south.

Regarding precipitation, adverse weather is forecast in several regions.

Rains with thunderstorms will occur in the west, in some places in the north and in the eastern regions. The center and south will remain without precipitation. – she indicated.

It will be mostly dry in the capital, but windy. No significant precipitation, a local shower is possible in the evening. Gusty wind up to 12–14 meters per second. Around +24 degrees during the day.

Dry weather will prevail in Ukraine, it will rain in the east and north: weather forecast for today

And on June 20 and 21, a short-term cooling is expected in Ukraine, but it will warm up again on Sunday.

Air temperature fluctuations, atmospheric pressure, strong winds – can affect weather-sensitive individuals, so keep your "captoprils" and "citramons" somewhere nearby. – added the meteorologist.

A tornado of incredible strength has been recorded in the US