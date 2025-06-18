Dry weather will prevail in Ukraine, it will rain in the east and north: weather forecast for today

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
03:00 AM • 12433 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 44234 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 181231 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 193660 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 182272 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 220757 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 187732 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171282 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136676 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 109304 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4.2m/s
63%
750mm
Popular news
Night attack on Kyiv: the bodies of three more people were pulled from under the rubbleJune 17, 09:18 PM • 13712 views
A 17-year-old girl died under a train in the Odesa region11:27 PM • 13390 views
Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState maps12:22 AM • 11020 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the US02:08 AM • 21613 views
Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to Kyiv02:35 AM • 10534 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 82190 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 310842 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 348461 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 356409 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 426235 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Ruslan Kravchenko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Kyiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 50893 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 112862 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 125862 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 186091 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118497 views
Actual
Kh-101
Shahed-136
Mi-8
Mi-24
Facebook

Dry weather will prevail in Ukraine, it will rain in the east and north: weather forecast for today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

Today in Ukraine it is mostly dry, except for the eastern and south-eastern regions, where rain is possible. In the capital, no significant precipitation, temperature in the afternoon +23…+24 degrees.

Dry weather will prevail in Ukraine, it will rain in the east and north: weather forecast for today

Today, June 18, the weather in Ukraine is expected to be without precipitation, only in the east are possible small short-term rains and thunderstorms. This was reported in Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on June 18, mostly dry weather is predicted in Ukraine, with the exception of the eastern and southeastern regions, where rain is possible. Also, slight precipitation may be observed in the north of the country. 

According to weather forecasters, air will come to Ukraine from the northwest, during the day it will warm up well, slightly less only in the northern and eastern regions.

Temperature in the daytime 24-29°, in the northern and eastern regions 21-26°, in the Carpathians in the daytime 19-24°.

No significant precipitation is expected in the capital of Ukraine on June 18, only light rain is possible in the evening. The wind will be gusty, from the northwest. The air temperature during the day will fluctuate within +23…+24 degrees.

The next day, June 19, the weather will remain without significant changes. However, on June 20, an increase in the amount of rain and a decrease in air temperature are predicted in Ukraine.

International Day for Countering Hate Speech and Children's Stroller Birthday: What else is celebrated on June 1818.06.25, 05:20 • 1228 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9