Dry weather will prevail in Ukraine, it will rain in the east and north: weather forecast for today

Today, June 18, the weather in Ukraine is expected to be without precipitation, only in the east are possible small short-term rains and thunderstorms. This was reported in Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on June 18, mostly dry weather is predicted in Ukraine, with the exception of the eastern and southeastern regions, where rain is possible. Also, slight precipitation may be observed in the north of the country.

According to weather forecasters, air will come to Ukraine from the northwest, during the day it will warm up well, slightly less only in the northern and eastern regions.

Temperature in the daytime 24-29°, in the northern and eastern regions 21-26°, in the Carpathians in the daytime 19-24°.

No significant precipitation is expected in the capital of Ukraine on June 18, only light rain is possible in the evening. The wind will be gusty, from the northwest. The air temperature during the day will fluctuate within +23…+24 degrees.

The next day, June 19, the weather will remain without significant changes. However, on June 20, an increase in the amount of rain and a decrease in air temperature are predicted in Ukraine.

