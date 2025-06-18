Today, June 18, is the International Day for Countering Hate Speech. Also, Christians honor the memory of the Holy Martyr Leontius, writes UNN.

International Day for Countering Hate Speech

This event is intended to remind people around the world about the devastating impact of propaganda on inciting hatred. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness of the negative impact of hate speech and encourage people to take action against it. For Ukraine, the importance of this event is particularly relevant, but the United Nations, which created this event, is usually only "concerned" about both hate speech and violent actions.

Children's stroller birthday

The first baby stroller was created in 1730 in the family of the Duke of Devonshire. At that time, the stroller looked like a carriage and was harnessed by ponies. Today, mothers of young children find it hard to imagine their lives without a convenient and comfortable means of transportation for their baby. It allows the brain to make long walks.

Day of the district police officer

The professional holiday of district police officers was introduced by order of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in 2004. On June 18, 1923, by order of the People's Commissar of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Ukrainian SSR, the service of district inspectors was created in Ukraine.

International Panic Day

Panic disorder is a serious mental condition that triggers sudden panic attacks. It is a feeling of horror that appears for no apparent reason. Panic attacks can occur at any time and in any place, usually completely unexpectedly. They can manifest as symptoms such as rapid heartbeat, chest tightness, feelings of fear, dizziness, or even a feeling of loss of control.

Commemoration of the Holy Martyr Leontius

Saint Leontius lived in the 1st century in Phoenicia, modern Lebanon. He was a Roman soldier, even made a career, leading the Roman troops in Phoenicia. However, he believed in Jesus Christ, for which he was hanged on four stakes and beaten to death.

