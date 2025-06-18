International Day for Countering Hate Speech and Children's Stroller Birthday: What else is celebrated on June 18 18 June 2025

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
03:00 AM • 4856 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 30832 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 172949 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 185378 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 175009 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 218452 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 185874 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171047 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136504 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 109207 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
77%
750mm
Popular news
Explosions heard in Tehran: Israel claims 60 fighter jets took off for a wide wave of strikesJune 17, 06:30 PM • 28133 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a visit of foreign diplomats to the multi-story building in Kyiv, which was destroyed after the Russian attack on June 17June 17, 06:42 PM • 10181 views
Night attack on Kyiv: the bodies of three more people were pulled from under the rubbleJune 17, 09:18 PM • 6298 views
A 17-year-old girl died under a train in the Odesa region11:27 PM • 5026 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the US02:08 AM • 11625 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 75810 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 304709 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 340873 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 350585 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 420547 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Ruslan Kravchenko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Kyiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 46536 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 109083 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 122207 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 182537 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118461 views
Actual
Kh-101
Shahed-136
Mi-8
Mi-24
Facebook

International Day for Countering Hate Speech and Children's Stroller Birthday: What else is celebrated on June 18 18 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

June 18 marks the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, the Day of the District Police Officer, the birthday of the children's stroller, and the commemoration of the Holy Martyr Leontius.

International Day for Countering Hate Speech and Children's Stroller Birthday: What else is celebrated on June 18

Today, June 18, is the International Day for Countering Hate Speech. Also, Christians honor the memory of the Holy Martyr Leontius, writes UNN.

International Day for Countering Hate Speech

This event is intended to remind people around the world about the devastating impact of propaganda on inciting hatred. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness of the negative impact of hate speech and encourage people to take action against it. For Ukraine, the importance of this event is particularly relevant, but the United Nations, which created this event, is usually only "concerned" about both hate speech and violent actions.

Children's stroller birthday

The first baby stroller was created in 1730 in the family of the Duke of Devonshire. At that time, the stroller looked like a carriage and was harnessed by ponies. Today, mothers of young children find it hard to imagine their lives without a convenient and comfortable means of transportation for their baby. It allows the brain to make long walks.

Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope12.06.25, 15:52 • 51397 views

Day of the district police officer

The professional holiday of district police officers was introduced by order of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in 2004. On June 18, 1923, by order of the People's Commissar of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Ukrainian SSR, the service of district inspectors was created in Ukraine.

International Panic Day

Panic disorder is a serious mental condition that triggers sudden panic attacks. It is a feeling of horror that appears for no apparent reason. Panic attacks can occur at any time and in any place, usually completely unexpectedly. They can manifest as symptoms such as rapid heartbeat, chest tightness, feelings of fear, dizziness, or even a feeling of loss of control.

Commemoration of the Holy Martyr Leontius

Saint Leontius lived in the 1st century in Phoenicia, modern Lebanon. He was a Roman soldier, even made a career, leading the Roman troops in Phoenicia. However, he believed in Jesus Christ, for which he was hanged on four stakes and beaten to death.

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance05.06.25, 14:49 • 92489 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
United Nations
Lebanon
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9