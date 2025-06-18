$41.530.01
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
08:06 AM
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
03:00 AM • 28816 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 69582 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 202077 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 213859 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 197118 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 227490 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192071 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171787 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
A tornado of incredible strength has been recorded in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

A massive tornado crossing a rainbow was recorded in the state of Nebraska, USA. Forecasters are warning of possible storms in the Mid-Atlantic and East Coasts.

A tornado of incredible strength has been recorded in the US

Impressive footage of a tornado from close range, as well as the moment the elements crossed with a rainbow, has appeared online.

UNN reports with reference to BBC and Infobae.

Details

A powerful tornado has struck the United States. The atmospheric phenomenon, which is a rapid vortex of great destructive force, was recorded in Dickens, Nebraska, USA.

The BBC writes about the "spectacular" moment:

On June 16, a huge tornado struck near Dickens, Nebraska. A huge tornado crosses a rainbow. Impressive footage of a tornado from close range, as well as the moment it crosses a rainbow.

- the publication says.

Reference

The warm summer season in the United States is characterized by a recurring period of severe weather with tornadoes, destructive winds and heavy hail for some.

Daily storms hit the plains. Forecasters also pointed to an increasing likelihood that severe storms could pass through the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast later, but later this week.

The strongest storms in some areas of Minnesota, including the outskirts of the Twin Cities. They can cause tornadoes. Chicago will be in this focus on Wednesday, and Thursday could bring storms to Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, DC, USA.

June is a time of atmospheric transition. The southern plains are beginning to move away from tornado supercells, and instead, large-scale storm complexes form in the central United States almost every night. Each brings winds with gusts of 96 to 129 km/h.

A wide risk zone stretches from Montana and eastern Wyoming to the Upper Midwest and central plains, with two target corridors for observation - one in Nebraska and the other in Minnesota.

The Storm Prediction Center has assigned both a Level 3 increased risk out of five.

Recall

In the United States, a tornado led to deaths and widespread destruction. More than 200,000 Americans in four states were left without electricity, towers were overturned and buildings were destroyed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Montana
Minnesota
Washington, D.C.
United States
Chicago
