A tornado of incredible strength has been recorded in the US

Impressive footage of a tornado from close range, as well as the moment the elements crossed with a rainbow, has appeared online.

A powerful tornado has struck the United States. The atmospheric phenomenon, which is a rapid vortex of great destructive force, was recorded in Dickens, Nebraska, USA.

The BBC writes about the "spectacular" moment:

On June 16, a huge tornado struck near Dickens, Nebraska. A huge tornado crosses a rainbow. Impressive footage of a tornado from close range, as well as the moment it crosses a rainbow. - the publication says.

The warm summer season in the United States is characterized by a recurring period of severe weather with tornadoes, destructive winds and heavy hail for some.

Daily storms hit the plains. Forecasters also pointed to an increasing likelihood that severe storms could pass through the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast later, but later this week.

The strongest storms in some areas of Minnesota, including the outskirts of the Twin Cities. They can cause tornadoes. Chicago will be in this focus on Wednesday, and Thursday could bring storms to Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, DC, USA.

June is a time of atmospheric transition. The southern plains are beginning to move away from tornado supercells, and instead, large-scale storm complexes form in the central United States almost every night. Each brings winds with gusts of 96 to 129 km/h.

A wide risk zone stretches from Montana and eastern Wyoming to the Upper Midwest and central plains, with two target corridors for observation - one in Nebraska and the other in Minnesota.

The Storm Prediction Center has assigned both a Level 3 increased risk out of five.

In the United States, a tornado led to deaths and widespread destruction. More than 200,000 Americans in four states were left without electricity, towers were overturned and buildings were destroyed.

