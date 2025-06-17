In Sevastopol, the "Bounty" beach is again polluted with fuel oil after the storm

In Sevastopol, pollution of one of the beaches with fuel oil has been recorded again - after each storm, oil waste is thrown onto the coast. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

According to local residents, fuel oil covered "the entire shore on one of the most beautiful beaches in the city."

We are talking about the beach, which locals call "Bounty". It is located near Cape Vynohradny.

A local blogger reported that even despite regular cleaning of fuel oil, the situation does not change: "After each storm, the entire coast is again in petroleum products."

Let us remind you

Two Russian tankers "Volgoneft" with fuel oil crashed in the Kerch Strait on December 15 last year - according to the main version, due to a storm. As a result of the accident of the tankers, an oil spill occurred. According to Russian media, the tankers transported up to 9,000 tons of petroleum products.

In the Kerch Strait started preparation for the disposal of the emergency tanker "Volgoneft-239".