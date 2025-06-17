$41.530.08
48.070.37
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 66861 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 127332 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 121139 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 174183 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 159777 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 156309 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 130892 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106872 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 179164 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83432 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Publications
Exclusives
In Sevastopol, the "Bounty" beach is again polluted with fuel oil after the storm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

In Sevastopol, after every storm, oil waste is thrown onto the shore of the "Bounty" beach, covering the coast with fuel oil. The situation repeats itself, despite regular cleaning.

In Sevastopol, the "Bounty" beach is again polluted with fuel oil after the storm

In Sevastopol, pollution of one of the beaches with fuel oil has been recorded again - after each storm, oil waste is thrown onto the coast. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

According to local residents, fuel oil covered "the entire shore on one of the most beautiful beaches in the city."

In occupied Crimea 578 tons of sand and soil contaminated after the fuel oil spill have been collected30.01.25, 13:29 • 23412 views

We are talking about the beach, which locals call "Bounty". It is located near Cape Vynohradny.

A local blogger reported that even despite regular cleaning of fuel oil, the situation does not change: "After each storm, the entire coast is again in petroleum products."

Crimea is turning into a toxic dump: the aggressor buries soil contaminated with fuel oil directly on the peninsula - CNS16.03.25, 04:05 • 61281 view

Let us remind you 

Two Russian tankers "Volgoneft" with fuel oil crashed in the Kerch Strait on December 15 last year - according to the main version, due to a storm. As a result of the accident of the tankers, an oil spill occurred. According to Russian media, the tankers transported up to 9,000 tons of petroleum products.

In the Kerch Strait started preparation for the disposal of the emergency tanker "Volgoneft-239". 

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Crimes and emergencies
Sevastopol
