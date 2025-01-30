In occupied Crimea 578 tons of sand and soil contaminated after the fuel oil spill have been collected
Kyiv • UNN
After the Russian tanker accident in the Kerch Strait, 578 tons of contaminated sand and soil were collected. 525 km of the coastline from Kerch to the village of Portove are being surveyed, and 197 km have been cleaned.
More than 578 tons of sand and soil have been collected in the temporarily occupied Crimea after a fuel oil spill caused by the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait. This is reported by Krym.Realii with reference to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, UNN reports.
Details
"In Crimea, more than 525 kilometers of coastline are being surveyed from Kerch to the village of Portovoye in the Razdolnensky district. In addition, drones and ships are used for monitoring. They have cleaned 197 kilometers of the coast, about 5 kilometers per day. In total, more than 578 tons of contaminated sand and soil have been collected, 15 tons per day; 563 tons have been removed," the statement said.
Recall
Two Russian Volgoneft tankers carrying fuel oil crashed in the Kerch Strait on December 15 last year, according to the main version, due to a storm. The tanker accident resulted in a spill of oil products. According to Russian media, the tankers were carrying up to 9,000 tons of oil products.
In the Kerch Strait, preparations for the utilization of the wrecked tanker Volgoneft-239 have begun.