In occupied Crimea 578 tons of sand and soil contaminated after the fuel oil spill have been collected

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 61151 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 85955 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105719 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108804 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128291 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103197 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133024 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103695 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113390 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101458 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 41847 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116475 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 47930 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111001 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 61151 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128291 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133024 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165221 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155104 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 15964 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 20647 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111001 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116475 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139497 views
In occupied Crimea 578 tons of sand and soil contaminated after the fuel oil spill have been collected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23336 views

After the Russian tanker accident in the Kerch Strait, 578 tons of contaminated sand and soil were collected. 525 km of the coastline from Kerch to the village of Portove are being surveyed, and 197 km have been cleaned.

More than 578 tons of sand and soil have been collected in the temporarily occupied Crimea after a fuel oil spill caused by the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait. This is reported by Krym.Realii with reference to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, UNN reports.

Details 

"In Crimea, more than 525 kilometers of coastline are being surveyed from Kerch to the village of Portovoye in the Razdolnensky district. In addition, drones and ships are used for monitoring. They have cleaned 197 kilometers of the coast, about 5 kilometers per day. In total, more than 578 tons of contaminated sand and soil have been collected, 15 tons per day; 563 tons have been removed," the statement said.

Recall 

Two Russian Volgoneft tankers carrying fuel oil crashed in the Kerch Strait on December 15 last year, according to the main version, due to a storm. The tanker accident resulted in a spill of oil products. According to Russian media, the tankers were carrying up to 9,000 tons of oil products.

In the Kerch Strait, preparations for the utilization of the wrecked tanker Volgoneft-239 have begun

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
kerchKerch
krymCrimea

