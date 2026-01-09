$42.990.27
Occupiers ordered to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war: intelligence officers intercepted conversation of Russian commander

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine recorded a radio interception where a Russian commander orders the execution of all Ukrainian prisoners of war. This proves that war crimes are a conscious policy of the aggressor.

Occupiers ordered to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war: intelligence officers intercepted conversation of Russian commander

Ukrainian intelligence officers intercepted a radio conversation of Russian military personnel, where a Russian commander is heard ordering the execution of all Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

From the conversations of servicemen of the second battalion of the 237th regiment of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces, operating near Pokrovsk, one of the commanders is heard giving an order to shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war.

No one is taken prisoner, you heard, kill everyone there, don't ask anyone's name, everyone must be killed, destroyed 

– he orders.

The intelligence agency emphasized that systemic executions and torture of prisoners of war, murders of civilians, and extrajudicial executions of their own servicemen once again prove: war crimes are a conscious and deliberate policy of the aggressor state, Russia.

Occupiers shot three Ukrainian soldiers near Huliaipole - DeepState28.12.25, 20:28 • 4332 views

There will be just retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people 

- summarized the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Recall

Near the village of Kotlyne, Donetsk region, Russian military personnel shot 5 captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, an investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine