Nearly 450,000 people flee Rafah in southern Gaza Strip in one week - UN

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76445 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106125 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149043 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153184 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249746 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173965 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165233 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148300 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225571 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31978 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41245 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35395 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59756 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53806 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249746 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211726 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237481 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224312 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76445 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53806 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59756 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112790 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113694 views
Nearly 450,000 people flee Rafah in southern Gaza Strip in one week - UN

Nearly 450,000 people flee Rafah in southern Gaza Strip in one week - UN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27519 views

Almost 450,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah in southern Gaza Strip in one week.

Over the past week, nearly 450,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the UN, as Israeli tanks reportedly move deeper into the city, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

"People are facing constant exhaustion, hunger and fear," warned the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Unrwa.

The Israeli military says it is continuing "operations against terrorist targets" in the east of the city, where more than a million people have been hiding.

New Israeli operations in northern Gaza have displaced another 100,000 people, the newspaper writes.

Israeli troops returned to the areas of Zeitoun and Jabalia, where, according to the military, Hamas regrouped only five months after it announced the disbanding of the group's local battalions.

The military ordered civilians to evacuate the eastern districts of Rafah and Jabalia for their own safety before launching the offensive, but the total number of displaced people in recent days is equivalent to almost a quarter of Gaza's 2.3 million population, the newspaper said.

Families fled for safety, the report said, but added: "Nowhere is safe. An immediate ceasefire is the only hope.

Unrwa spokeswoman Louise Wateridge, who is in Rafas, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that families still in the city have "moved as far west as possible" and pitched tents on beaches along the Mediterranean coast. Further inland "is now a ghost town," she added.

Israel has called for a new evacuation in Rafah in southern Gaza as it prepares to expand operations11.05.24, 10:52 • 30779 views

To add

Israel has launched a military campaign to destroy Hamas in response to the group's attack on southern Israel on October 7, during which about 1,200 people were killed and another 252 taken hostage.

According to the Ministry of Health in the Hamas-ruled territory, more than 35,170 people have been killed in Gaza since then, including 82 in the last 24 hours.

After seven months of war in Gaza, Israel insists that victory is impossible without the capture of Rafah and the destruction of the last battalions of Hamas.

But the UN and Western powers warn that a full-scale attack could lead to massive civilian casualties and a humanitarian catastrophe.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
unrwaUNRWA
united-nationsUnited Nations
rafakhRafah
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

