GUR agents de-energized objects of the Russian military-industrial complex and the Russian Armed Forces in Königsberg

Electricity supply to facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex and the Russian Armed Forces in the Kaliningrad region has been stopped, UNN reports, citing sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

Details

According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, on June 14 at about 4 am in Konigsberg (Russian "Kaliningrad") an attack was carried out on an industrial power substation, which completely stopped the supply of electricity to consumers, including facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex and the Russian Armed Forces located in the area of operation.

The damage to Russia as a result of the sabotage is almost 5 million US dollars. According to sources, Ukrainian intelligence agents drained coolant from the substation's power transformer and then set fire to the facility.

This caused a fire that significantly damaged the facility and led to the cessation of electricity supply to enemy enterprises located nearby.

We reiterate that Russia no longer has a rear, neither in the east, nor in the west, nor anywhere on the planet. Everything Russian involved in the war against Ukraine will burn, sink and be destroyed, regardless of its level of protection or location. - said the interlocutor in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Recall

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine carried out an attack on the resources of the Tupolev Design Bureau - a leading Russian aircraft manufacturer.