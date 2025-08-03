$41.710.00
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
UN data: over 1370 Palestinians died while searching for food, including near aid distribution points

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The United Nations reported the deaths of 1373 Palestinians since late May 2025 while searching for food in Gaza. Deaths were recorded near aid distribution points and along food convoy routes.

UN data: over 1370 Palestinians died while searching for food, including near aid distribution points

Since late May 2025, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed while searching for food in Gaza. Numerous reports, including SPIEGEL's own investigations, confirm shooting incidents in places where people seek help at distribution points, UNN reports.

Details

In Gaza, people are dying trying to get food for themselves and their families.

- reports the UN.

On Friday, the United Nations announced that since May 27, at least 1,373 Palestinians have been killed while searching for food:

  • 859 - near Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) facilities;
    • 514 - along food convoy routes.

      In the western part of the Gaza Strip, "to strengthen humanitarian operations," Israeli forces continued their armed control along food convoy routes and near GHF aid sites. This was reported, in particular, by the UN Human Rights Office in Palestine (OHCHR).

      Comment

      The famine in Gaza "is characterized by deliberate attempts to replace the UN-coordinated humanitarian system with a politically motivated "GHF." This so-called "aid system" is responsible for the deaths of almost 1,400 starving people.

      - this was stated in X by UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

      Recall

      US President's Special Envoy Stephen Witkoff announced the development of a plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip and rebuild the enclave. This plan is being developed jointly with the Israeli government, but Hamas is not ready to lay down its arms without the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      News of the World
      Israel
      UNRWA
      United Nations
      United States
      Gaza Strip