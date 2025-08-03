UN data: over 1370 Palestinians died while searching for food, including near aid distribution points

Since late May 2025, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed while searching for food in Gaza. Numerous reports, including SPIEGEL's own investigations, confirm shooting incidents in places where people seek help at distribution points, UNN reports.

Details

In Gaza, people are dying trying to get food for themselves and their families. - reports the UN.

On Friday, the United Nations announced that since May 27, at least 1,373 Palestinians have been killed while searching for food:

859 - near Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) facilities;

514 - along food convoy routes.

In the western part of the Gaza Strip, "to strengthen humanitarian operations," Israeli forces continued their armed control along food convoy routes and near GHF aid sites. This was reported, in particular, by the UN Human Rights Office in Palestine (OHCHR).

Comment

The famine in Gaza "is characterized by deliberate attempts to replace the UN-coordinated humanitarian system with a politically motivated "GHF." This so-called "aid system" is responsible for the deaths of almost 1,400 starving people. - this was stated in X by UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

Recall

US President's Special Envoy Stephen Witkoff announced the development of a plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip and rebuild the enclave. This plan is being developed jointly with the Israeli government, but Hamas is not ready to lay down its arms without the creation of an independent Palestinian state.