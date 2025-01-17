Humanitarian aid for Gaza: 4000 trucks ready to go after ceasefire

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102429 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102878 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110873 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113452 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135449 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104546 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138125 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103854 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113502 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117028 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122868 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 80675 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118010 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 54573 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58252 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102429 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135450 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138125 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169234 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158835 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37958 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58205 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118005 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122864 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141210 views
Humanitarian aid for Gaza: 4000 trucks ready to go after ceasefire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25403 views

Following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, the situation with humanitarian convoys in Gaza is expected to stabilize. UNRWA has prepared 4000 trucks of aid, half of which is food.

After reaching a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militants, it is expected that the situation with attacks on humanitarian convoys in the Gaza Strip may stabilize. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

This forecast is based on the expectation that large-scale humanitarian aid supplies will reduce social tensions and ease conditions for the local population.

According to the UNRWA agency, 4000 trucks with humanitarian supplies have already been prepared for delivery to the region, half of which are  food and flour. In addition, the UN World Food Program has confirmed the availability of supplies to feed more than a million people for three months.

According to the UN, during the 15-month conflict, the humanitarian operation in Gaza faced significant difficulties. These include military operations, severe restrictions on access to the territory, as well as looting and attacks by armed groups. The situation is also complicated by critical infrastructure: damaged roads, fuel shortages, unexploded ordnance and limited communication.

Against the backdrop of these problems, negotiations began in Cairo on Friday to agree on the details of aid delivery. These measures, combined with the ceasefire, are expected to facilitate a more orderly access of humanitarian resources to the affected population.

Recall

The ceasefire also includes the release of hostages taken by Hamas militants during an attack on southern Israel in October 2023.

Netanyahu's office on deal with Hamas: hostages to be released on Sunday17.01.25, 13:19 • 70744 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
unrwaUNRWA
united-nationsUnited Nations
kairCairo
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising