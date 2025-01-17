Humanitarian aid for Gaza: 4000 trucks ready to go after ceasefire

After reaching a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militants, it is expected that the situation with attacks on humanitarian convoys in the Gaza Strip may stabilize. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

This forecast is based on the expectation that large-scale humanitarian aid supplies will reduce social tensions and ease conditions for the local population.

According to the UNRWA agency, 4000 trucks with humanitarian supplies have already been prepared for delivery to the region, half of which are food and flour. In addition, the UN World Food Program has confirmed the availability of supplies to feed more than a million people for three months.

According to the UN, during the 15-month conflict, the humanitarian operation in Gaza faced significant difficulties. These include military operations, severe restrictions on access to the territory, as well as looting and attacks by armed groups. The situation is also complicated by critical infrastructure: damaged roads, fuel shortages, unexploded ordnance and limited communication.

Against the backdrop of these problems, negotiations began in Cairo on Friday to agree on the details of aid delivery. These measures, combined with the ceasefire, are expected to facilitate a more orderly access of humanitarian resources to the affected population.

The ceasefire also includes the release of hostages taken by Hamas militants during an attack on southern Israel in October 2023.

