“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Netanyahu's office on deal with Hamas: hostages to be released on Sunday

Netanyahu's office on deal with Hamas: hostages to be released on Sunday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70745 views

Netanyahu's office announced that the signing of the agreement with Hamas had been delayed until Saturday evening. The first group of Israeli hostages will be released on Sunday, after the deal is approved by the security cabinet.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Friday that the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners will begin “as planned” on Sunday, once the security cabinet and government approve the implementation of the ceasefire agreement on Friday.

Reported by UNN with reference to Times of Israel and EFE.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened the security cabinet to hear an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire, his office reports.

The meeting is expected to approve the agreement. It also became known that the agreement will come into force only tomorrow evening, which “angered” many members of the hostages' families, the Times of Israel reports. Representatives of the hostages' families said that the rescue nature of the agreement should prevail over the Sabbath.

Netanyahu's office clarified that the deal will be implemented as planned. Despite the delays, the first hostages are expected to be released on Sunday.

Addendum

Yesterday, Netanyahu accused Hamas of trying to make last-minute concessions and of wanting to include difficult Palestinian prisoners in the agreed exchange. 

Early this morning, amid fears that the ceasefire announced by Qatar on Wednesday night would break down, Netanyahu's office assured that the differences with Hamas had been resolved by mediators and that the deal was ongoing.

The negotiating team informs Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that an agreement has been reached to release the hostages

- said in a statement

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister assures right-wing allies that the war will resume after the first phase of the deal with Hamas. Finance Minister Smotrych agreed to stay in the government if the fighting continues.

Israel kills Hamas member who staged massacre at festival on October 717.01.25, 04:11 • 29353 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
israelIsrael
katarQatar
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu

