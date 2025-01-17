Israel kills Hamas member who staged massacre at festival on October 7

The Israeli military killed Mohammed Hasham Zahedi Abu Al-Rus. He was accused of participating in the massacre at the Nova music festival. This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the anti-terrorist operation took place on the night of January 16. The Israeli military eliminated the Nukhba terrorist (one of the units of the Hamas military wing - ed.) Mohammed Hasham Zahedi Abu Ar-Rus. He entered Israel on October 7, 2023 and participated in the massacre at the Nova music festival.

In addition, over the past day, the IDF struck about 50 terror targets in the Gaza Strip. Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, military facilities, weapons depots, launchers, weapons production sites and observation posts were hit.

It is noted that before the strikes, the military took numerous measures to reduce the risk of harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure. In particular, aerial surveillance, precision munitions and additional intelligence were used.

Recall

On January 16, after making final changes to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, all parties signed the document.