2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
12:50 PM • 10868 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 33064 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 25121 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 22008 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 24082 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 25503 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26225 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29398 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 41497 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
Spain intensifies pressure on Israel: arms embargo, ban on ships passing through Spanish ports, and increased aid to Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called Israel's actions in Gaza an extermination and announced an arms embargo and a ban on ships carrying fuel for the Israeli military. Israel responded with accusations of antisemitism and a ban on entry for Spanish ministers.

Spain intensifies pressure on Israel: arms embargo, ban on ships passing through Spanish ports, and increased aid to Gaza

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip constitute the extermination of a defenseless people, and announced a series of steps – from banning the passage of vessels carrying fuel for the Israeli military to significantly increasing humanitarian aid to Palestinians. Israel, in turn, responded with accusations of antisemitism and banned two Spanish ministers from entering the country. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

"This is not self-defense, it's not even an attack – it's the extermination of a defenseless people. This is a violation of all humanitarian laws, and despite this, the international community is unable to stop this tragedy,"

Sánchez said.

In addition to officially imposing an arms embargo, which, according to the Spanish government, has effectively been in place since October 2023, Spain will prohibit vessels carrying fuel for the Israeli armed forces from passing through Spanish ports, and will increase humanitarian aid to Gaza in 2026 to 150 million euros (176 million dollars).

However, this decision must be approved by the Spanish parliament.

Other measures reportedly include a commitment to increase aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, and to impose an embargo on goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"We know that all these measures will not be enough to stop the invasion or war crimes, but we hope they will help increase pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian population,"

Sánchez added.

At the same time, Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar stated that Sánchez is trying to divert attention from corruption scandals affecting his Socialist Party, and called the Spanish government's actions "antisemitic."

Sa'ar stated that Israel has banned the Spanish Minister of Labor and the Minister of Youth from entering the country.

The Israel Defense Forces announced the creation of a new humanitarian zone in the southern Gaza Strip in the city of Khan Younis.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

