The Palestinian side stated that Israeli police "forcibly entered" the UN compound in East Jerusalem

Photo: AP

The UN Palestinian humanitarian aid agency (UNRWA) said Israeli police "forcibly entered" its compound in East Jerusalem early Monday, calling the incident an unacceptable violation of UN privileges and immunities. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

UNRWA, which is prohibited from operating in Israel, reported that a "significant number" of Israeli security forces, including police on motorcycles, trucks, and forklifts, entered the compound in the Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

South Africa investigates "cleansing" of Palestinians from Gaza

The unauthorized and violent intrusion of Israeli security forces is an unacceptable violation of the privileges and immunities of the UN Palestinian agency. – the organization said in a statement.

Israeli police, for their part, said they had initiated a "debt collection procedure" initiated by the Jerusalem municipal authorities. Photos taken at the scene show police raising an Israeli flag on the compound grounds.

The raid was the latest stage in Israel's campaign against UNRWA, which provides aid and services to millions of Palestinian refugees in the region.

Palestinian Authority continues payments to terrorists despite commitments - The Telegraph