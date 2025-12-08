$42.060.13
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 9944 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 14949 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 21404 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 22387 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 15907 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 25696 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 13294 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
December 8, 10:00 AM • 13339 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
December 8, 09:33 AM • 13222 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
No sanctions, act through Russia
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 21403 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 22387 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 25695 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 32722 views
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 1134 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 32726 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 53845 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 64094 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 64880 views
The Palestinian side stated that Israeli police "forcibly entered" the UN compound in East Jerusalem

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Israeli police forcibly entered the UN compound in East Jerusalem. UNRWA called the incident an unacceptable violation of UN privileges and immunities.

The Palestinian side stated that Israeli police "forcibly entered" the UN compound in East Jerusalem
Photo: AP

The UN Palestinian humanitarian aid agency (UNRWA) said Israeli police "forcibly entered" its compound in East Jerusalem early Monday, calling the incident an unacceptable violation of UN privileges and immunities. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

UNRWA, which is prohibited from operating in Israel, reported that a "significant number" of Israeli security forces, including police on motorcycles, trucks, and forklifts, entered the compound in the Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

South Africa investigates "cleansing" of Palestinians from Gaza17.11.25, 19:36 • 3051 view

The unauthorized and violent intrusion of Israeli security forces is an unacceptable violation of the privileges and immunities of the UN Palestinian agency.

– the organization said in a statement.

Israeli police, for their part, said they had initiated a "debt collection procedure" initiated by the Jerusalem municipal authorities. Photos taken at the scene show police raising an Israeli flag on the compound grounds.

The raid was the latest stage in Israel's campaign against UNRWA, which provides aid and services to millions of Palestinian refugees in the region.

Palestinian Authority continues payments to terrorists despite commitments - The Telegraph30.11.25, 04:38 • 11525 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
Israel
Palestinian National Authority
UNRWA
Jerusalem
Gaza Strip