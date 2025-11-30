The Palestinian Authority (PA) continues to pay money to terrorist prisoners and their families, despite its obligations to the United Kingdom and the European Union. This was reported by The Telegraph, informs UNN.

It is noted that the EU is recording more and more evidence that "salaries to terrorists" are still being paid. This is happening despite the fact that the PA, led by Mahmoud Abbas, committed to canceling the "salaries" in exchange for recognition of the state of Palestine.

The Labour Party "Friends of Israel" accused the PA of reneging on guarantees given to the United Kingdom and other governments that it would stop the practice of paying money to Palestinians convicted of terrorist crimes and their families through the "Martyrs' Fund" - the publication writes.

According to media reports, payments to convicts and their families continue through a new social welfare program – the Palestinian National Economic Development Institution. Money comes through a number of "workarounds", even if the recipients formally did not apply for assistance from the new institution. The European Commission is already demanding clarification from the PA as to whether the program, which was promised to be closed, is still in effect.

For the EU, reforming the Palestinian Authority's social welfare system has always been key. Ending payments to "prisoners and martyrs" is an important part of the reform program. ... However, as we understand, payments were recently made to prisoners' families based on the previous program. We are deeply saddened by this decision, as it contradicts previous statements - said EU spokesman Guillaume Mercier.

At the same time, the PA informed the European Commission that it had ordered an audit of the new payment system, which is due to begin in January. This will allow for a "review to assess whether parallel payment schemes exist and to provide evidence that the system is now based solely on needs."

In September, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia officially recognized the state of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made relevant statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and conflict resolution through the creation of two states.

