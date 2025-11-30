Palestinian Authority continues payments to terrorists despite commitments - The Telegraph

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
November 29, 06:27 PM • 10340 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 18048 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 16397 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 16862 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 17157 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 14702 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 14647 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 13957 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14581 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14973 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.9m/s
94%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 15486 views
Not only located in Ukraine: HUR detected networks of secure communication terminals of the Russian army in AfricaPhotoNovember 29, 05:32 PM • 3532 views
Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: energy workers restored power to 420,000 familiesNovember 29, 05:47 PM • 4904 views
Not Tomahawk missiles: Witkoff offered Ukraine an alternative - WSJNovember 29, 06:02 PM • 6158 views
Attack on Kyiv region: three people remain in hospitals, 15 high-rise buildings and 72 private houses damagedPhotoNovember 29, 08:20 PM • 3886 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 15507 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 65887 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 51798 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 59338 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 57782 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Great Britain
Sweden
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 15507 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 35920 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 53631 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 73186 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 104889 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The New York Times
Social network
The Diplomat

Palestinian Authority continues payments to terrorists despite commitments - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The Palestinian Authority continues to pay money to imprisoned terrorists and their families, violating its commitments to Great Britain and the EU. Payments are made through a new social welfare program, which has caused concern for the European Commission.

Palestinian Authority continues payments to terrorists despite commitments - The Telegraph

The Palestinian Authority (PA) continues to pay money to terrorist prisoners and their families, despite its obligations to the United Kingdom and the European Union. This was reported by The Telegraph, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the EU is recording more and more evidence that "salaries to terrorists" are still being paid. This is happening despite the fact that the PA, led by Mahmoud Abbas, committed to canceling the "salaries" in exchange for recognition of the state of Palestine.

The Labour Party "Friends of Israel" accused the PA of reneging on guarantees given to the United Kingdom and other governments that it would stop the practice of paying money to Palestinians convicted of terrorist crimes and their families through the "Martyrs' Fund"

- the publication writes.

According to media reports, payments to convicts and their families continue through a new social welfare program – the Palestinian National Economic Development Institution. Money comes through a number of "workarounds", even if the recipients formally did not apply for assistance from the new institution. The European Commission is already demanding clarification from the PA as to whether the program, which was promised to be closed, is still in effect.

For the EU, reforming the Palestinian Authority's social welfare system has always been key. Ending payments to "prisoners and martyrs" is an important part of the reform program. ... However, as we understand, payments were recently made to prisoners' families based on the previous program. We are deeply saddened by this decision, as it contradicts previous statements

- said EU spokesman Guillaume Mercier.

At the same time, the PA informed the European Commission that it had ordered an audit of the new payment system, which is due to begin in January. This will allow for a "review to assess whether parallel payment schemes exist and to provide evidence that the system is now based solely on needs."

Recall

In September, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia officially recognized the state of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made relevant statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and conflict resolution through the creation of two states.

Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine21.09.25, 18:52 • 25034 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Mahmoud Abbas
European Commission
Palestinian National Authority
European Union
Great Britain
The State of Palestine