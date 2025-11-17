South Africa investigates "cleansing" of Palestinians from Gaza

South Africa has announced an investigation into a flight that brought Palestinians to Johannesburg last week, calling it part of broader attempts to "cleanse" Gaza and the West Bank of residents. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

This really seems to represent a broader agenda of evicting Palestinians from Palestine to many different parts of the world.

— said Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola to reporters in Johannesburg, without naming Israel.

A charter plane from Nairobi landed on November 13, 153 passengers were allowed to enter, although 23 of them continued their journey further, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This matter is being investigated, and we do not want any further flights to us, as this is a clear agenda aimed at expelling Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank.

— added Lamola.

According to the Israeli embassy, almost 250 Gaza residents in need of medical care, some with dual citizenship, left the territory on November 12. COGAT, an Israeli government agency, said the departure took place after receiving permission from a third country, without specifying its name.

The Israeli government has never declared forced eviction, and US President Donald Trump's peace plan provides that Gaza residents will be free to leave the territory and return at will.

