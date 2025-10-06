Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule

With the start of Nobel Week, the world's attention is focused on the contenders for the prestigious award. Among them are politicians, activists, and humanitarian organizations. The public and bookmakers are already assessing their chances of winning, writes UNN.

Details

The announcement of the 2025 Nobel Prize laureates will take place from October 6 to 13 and will conclude with the announcement of the winners of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

All ceremonies will be available for online viewing on the official digital channels of the prize.

Schedule for the announcement of the 2025 Nobel Prize laureates

Physiology or Medicine - Monday, October 6, no earlier than 12:30 PM Kyiv time;

Physics - Tuesday, October 7, no earlier than 12:45 PM Kyiv time;

Chemistry - Wednesday, October 8, no earlier than 12:45 PM Kyiv time;

Literature - Thursday, October 9, no earlier than 2:00 PM Kyiv time;

Peace - Friday, October 10, 12:00 PM Kyiv time;

Economic Sciences - Monday, October 13, no earlier than 12:45 PM Kyiv time.

History of the Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prize was established by the Swedish chemist and inventor of dynamite, Alfred Nobel, and has been awarded almost annually since 1901 for outstanding achievements for the benefit of humanity. In 1895, a year before his death, Nobel drew up a will that provided for the creation of a fund to finance awards in five areas: physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and contributions to peace and human development.

Nomination Process

Every year in September, Nobel Committees invite thousands of scientists and academics to submit nominations to ensure the widest possible representation of countries and universities worldwide. Nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize can be submitted by any individual without prior invitation, which sometimes leads to controversial nominations, including political figures.

After receiving nominations, the committees compile a shortlist, consult with experts, and determine the winners in each category.

Who chooses Nobel laureates

Nobel laureates are chosen through voting by members of the organizations responsible for awarding the prizes:

Physics, Chemistry, and Economics - The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences;

Medicine or Physiology - The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet;

Literature - The Swedish Academy;

Peace Prize - The Norwegian Nobel Committee.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is responsible for awarding the Peace Prize, consists of five members elected by the Norwegian Parliament.

During the award ceremony, laureates receive a gold medal with the image of Alfred Nobel, a diploma from the King of Sweden, and a monetary prize. Its amount is not constant and may vary each year.

Trump nominated for Peace Prize

In August 2025, the White House officially nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Several world leaders expressed their support for him, including Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe.

Some experts consider the publication of this list on the White House website with the caption "President Donald Trump - President of Peace" as possible pressure on the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

However, despite Donald Trump's active efforts to win the Nobel Peace Prize, most Americans are skeptical of his candidacy. According to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll, 76% of respondents believe he does not deserve the award, while only 22% support his nomination. The skepticism is due, in particular, to public dissatisfaction with his policies: 60% negatively assess Trump's actions regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine, and 58% regarding the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

As the publication writes, a similar public attitude was observed during Barack Obama's award in 2009: at that time, 54-61% of Americans believed that he did not deserve the award.

Donald Trump's desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize accompanied him throughout both his terms in office, and his efforts have intensified in recent months. The campaign included both public statements and private contacts with Norwegian officials, including Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg. Trump also pointed to his own role in reducing the number of conflicts in the world.

The desire to receive the award, according to experts, may prompt him to intensify efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine, including direct negotiations with Vladimir Putin. However, members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee remain skeptical for now.

Bookmakers offer to place a bet

As of October 3, the probability of Donald Trump winning the Nobel Peace Prize was estimated at only 3%. The highest chances are for the Emergency Response Centers in Sudan, which played a key role in humanitarian aid during the civil war (24%), and the UNRWA organization (9%).

Among other notable candidates are Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and "Doctors Without Borders" (6%). Greta Thunberg's chances are estimated at 3%, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy follows Trump with a 2% probability.

