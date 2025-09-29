MPs propose to the Rada to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

People's deputies propose that the Rada appeal to the Nobel Committee regarding the nomination of US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The corresponding draft resolution was registered in parliament by people's deputies, UNN reports.

Details

The draft Resolution (No. 14088) on the Appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the Nobel Committee regarding the nomination of US President Donald John Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize was registered in parliament today, September 29.

The document was authored by a number of people's deputies. Among them are Anna Skorokhod, Anatoliy Urbansky, Taras Batenko, and others.

The text of the draft resolution is currently not available on the Verkhovna Rada website.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he manages to end the war.

