If peace for Ukraine is agreed upon without territorial concessions to Russia: Hillary Clinton stated that she is ready to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stated that she would consider nominating US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he successfully negotiates a peace deal with Russia that is beneficial for Ukraine and does not capitulate to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Trump, said the US president must seek to protect European security during his meeting with the Russian president in Alaska today.

The high-stakes meeting between Putin and Trump in Anchorage comes three and a half years into Russia's war with Ukraine, which Trump promised to end on his first day back in office in January.

Trump warned that if Russia does not come to the negotiating table to end the war, the aggressor state will face serious consequences, likely economic. In recent months, the Trump administration has praised various peace agreements and negotiations concluded during his first six months in the White House.

"From everything I've read, I understand that Trump would very much like to get the Nobel Peace Prize, and, frankly, if he could end this terrible war, where Putin is the aggressor, invading a neighboring country, trying to change borders... If he could end this without putting Ukraine in a position where it has to cede its territory to the aggressor, in some way confirm Putin's vision of a great Russia, but instead could really confront Putin, which we haven't seen, but perhaps this is an opportunity to make it clear that there must be a ceasefire, there will be no exchange of territories, and that within a certain period of time Putin must actually withdraw troops from the territory he has seized to demonstrate his good faith efforts, let's say, not to threaten European security...", Clinton said, speaking on the Raging Moderates podcast.

Clinton emphasized that she would nominate Trump for the Nobel Prize if he could stop Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

"Look, if we could do that, if President Trump were the architect of that, I would nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, because my goal here is not to allow capitulation to Putin, with the assistance and support of the United States," Clinton said.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegset flew to Alaska, where negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are planned. Trump has already arrived in Anchorage with his delegation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities continue even on the day of negotiations, which indicates a lack of intention to end the war. He emphasized the importance of a strong US position for a fair end to the war.