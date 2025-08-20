Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
August 19, 12:26 PM • 54202 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 92279 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 84860 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 82653 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 52115 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 34653 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 98731 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 73843 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86907 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 104041 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1m/s
72%
747mm
Popular news
Venezuelan President announced mobilization of 4.5 million militiamen due to US threatsAugust 19, 05:41 PM • 5440 views
Historical rarities returned to Ukraine: rare books from the 19th – early 20th century were taken out during World War IIPhotoAugust 19, 05:46 PM • 3034 views
Unique relocation: a church building weighing over 600 tons travels kilometers in SwedenAugust 19, 06:35 PM • 7442 views
Trump does not rule out US air support in Ukraine as a security guaranteeAugust 19, 06:45 PM • 2440 views
Zelenskyy changed his style for the meeting with Trump: the black suit became a "talisman of happiness" and "hope for peace"10:02 PM • 2434 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 92292 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 84866 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 82659 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 68091 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 52122 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Van der Bellen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 17388 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 53681 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 116649 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 68593 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 124435 views
Actual
Elections
Instagram
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
World War II

Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2136 views

Senator Richard Blumenthal stated that the policy of appeasement will not bring Donald Trump closer to the Nobel Peace Prize. He believes that this will only give Putin more time and resources.

Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal believes that the policy of appeasement will not bring US President Donald Trump closer to the Nobel Peace Prize. This is reported by UNN with reference to Blumenthal's page on the social network X

Coddling a bloodthirsty killer with pieces of territory and promises of good behavior did not bring "peace in our time." The policy of appeasement will not bring Trump closer to the Nobel Peace Prize, just as it did not Chamberlain.

- reads the post of the American politician.

According to Blumenthal, Vladimir Putin is already questioning Trump's "boasts," seemingly rejecting real, reliable security guarantees.

"By confusing and obstructing, by dragging out peace talks without any ceasefire, his goal is to play Trump to gain more time, more territory, more treasures from oil and gas sales. Trump's magical thinking threatens a slow-motion Munich - a repetition of the mistake of appeasement policy," he wrote.

Recall

The US President has repeatedly publicly stated that he deserves the Nobel Prize for his mediation in various international conflicts. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton says that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among those who will nominate the current Republican president for this award.

Cambodia plans to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is due to his role in ending the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, which led to a ceasefire.

House Representative Buddy Carter nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump, according to Carter, played a key role in achieving a truce and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Former Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov believes that Donald Trump seeks to end the war in Ukraine for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump positions himself as a mediator, not taking any side, and tries various methods to achieve negotiations.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Vladimir Putin
X Corp.
Cambodia
Oleksii Reznikov
Israel
Thailand
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Ukraine
Iran