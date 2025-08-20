Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal believes that the policy of appeasement will not bring US President Donald Trump closer to the Nobel Peace Prize. This is reported by UNN with reference to Blumenthal's page on the social network X

Coddling a bloodthirsty killer with pieces of territory and promises of good behavior did not bring "peace in our time." The policy of appeasement will not bring Trump closer to the Nobel Peace Prize, just as it did not Chamberlain. - reads the post of the American politician.

According to Blumenthal, Vladimir Putin is already questioning Trump's "boasts," seemingly rejecting real, reliable security guarantees.

"By confusing and obstructing, by dragging out peace talks without any ceasefire, his goal is to play Trump to gain more time, more territory, more treasures from oil and gas sales. Trump's magical thinking threatens a slow-motion Munich - a repetition of the mistake of appeasement policy," he wrote.

Recall

The US President has repeatedly publicly stated that he deserves the Nobel Prize for his mediation in various international conflicts. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton says that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among those who will nominate the current Republican president for this award.

Cambodia plans to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is due to his role in ending the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, which led to a ceasefire.

House Representative Buddy Carter nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump, according to Carter, played a key role in achieving a truce and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Former Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov believes that Donald Trump seeks to end the war in Ukraine for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump positions himself as a mediator, not taking any side, and tries various methods to achieve negotiations.