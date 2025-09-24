Ukraine is ready to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the war (video)

Ukraine is ready to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he ends the war, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering a question about the possible nomination of the US president from a DW correspondent, UNN reports.

Details

"Trump has a chance to end this war, and if he ends it - I am absolutely sure, all Ukrainians will do it with pleasure. Because this mission is unbelievable, to end it," said the President of Ukraine, who was returning after a conversation with Trump.

According to DW, Donald Trump himself answered a similar question from the correspondent with two words: "Why not?"

Recall

The US President has repeatedly publicly stated that he deserves the Nobel Prize for his mediation in various international conflicts. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton says that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among those who will propose the current Republican president's candidacy for this award.

Cambodia plans to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is due to his role in ending the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, which led to a ceasefire.

House Representative Buddy Carter nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump, according to Carter, played a key role in achieving a truce and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Former Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov believes that Donald Trump seeks to end the war in Ukraine for the sake of the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump positions himself as a mediator, not taking any side, and tries various methods to achieve negotiations.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal believes that the policy of appeasement will not bring US President Donald Trump closer to the Nobel Peace Prize.