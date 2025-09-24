Ukraine is ready to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the war (video)

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
07:19 PM • 9260 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
06:09 PM • 15392 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
05:44 PM • 16673 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 17473 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 37827 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 24302 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 56263 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 41187 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38489 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51142 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.9m/s
73%
753mm
Popular news
Large-scale fire breaks out in Otradny, Kyiv: what is knownVideoSeptember 23, 01:46 PM • 5696 views
Defense Forces liberated 360 km² of occupied territory - Zelenskyy06:03 PM • 4332 views
Trump to talk to Orban about Hungary buying Russian oil06:21 PM • 4240 views
Europe aims to abandon Russian energy by 2027: von der Leyen meets with Trump06:37 PM • 3664 views
NATO will not shoot down Russian planes: Rubio outlines conditions06:48 PM • 14457 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 37838 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 30967 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 45975 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 47500 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 56269 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
New York City
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 16830 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 78367 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 39694 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 54767 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 106458 views
Actual
MiG-31
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Ukraine is ready to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the war (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he ends the war. Trump responded to a similar question with: "Why not?"

Ukraine is ready to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the war (video)

Ukraine is ready to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he ends the war, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering a question about the possible nomination of the US president from a DW correspondent, UNN reports.

Details

"Trump has a chance to end this war, and if he ends it - I am absolutely sure, all Ukrainians will do it with pleasure. Because this mission is unbelievable, to end it," said the President of Ukraine, who was returning after a conversation with Trump.

According to DW, Donald Trump himself answered a similar question from the correspondent with two words: "Why not?"

Recall

The US President has repeatedly publicly stated that he deserves the Nobel Prize for his mediation in various international conflicts. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton says that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among those who will propose the current Republican president's candidacy for this award.

Cambodia plans to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is due to his role in ending the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, which led to a ceasefire.

House Representative Buddy Carter nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump, according to Carter, played a key role in achieving a truce and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Former Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov believes that Donald Trump seeks to end the war in Ukraine for the sake of the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump positions himself as a mediator, not taking any side, and tries various methods to achieve negotiations.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal believes that the policy of appeasement will not bring US President Donald Trump closer to the Nobel Peace Prize.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Cambodia
Oleksii Reznikov
Israel
United States House of Representatives
Fox News
Thailand
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran