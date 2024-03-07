Hamas slows down talks with Israel: militants reject new ceasefire and hostage deal

Hamas has rejected a new agreement with Israel on a six-week ceasefire and the release of hostages. The Islamists did not agree to release sick and elderly prisoners. The United States said that the Palestinian militant group bears the burden for the lack of an agreement on Israeli hostages. Reuters writes , UNN reports.

According to the newspaper, Hamas on Thursday left the talks in Cairo on a ceasefire in Gaza. The United States had hoped to reach an agreement between the parties, as the important Islamic fast of Ramadan begins in a few days, but the Palestinian militant group refused to release Israeli hostages.

Reuters writes that Israel and Hamas accused each other of lack of agreement after four days of talks brokered by Qatar and Egypt to secure a 40-day ceasefire amid fears that violence could escalate during the Muslim month of fasting.

Egyptian security sources said that the talks, which will take place without an Israeli delegation in Cairo, will resume on Sunday. This is the deadline set by the mediators for the two sides to respond to the truce proposal.

Senior U.S. administration officials have said that Hamas is responsible for the hostage deal. They attributed the delay to the fact that, according to them, Hamas has not yet agreed to release sick and elderly hostages.

A Hamas spokesman told Reuters that the United States is working with Israel and that such comments are misleading. Hamas insists that the ceasefire agreement should include a process for a complete end to the war. In particular, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters that Israel is "obstructing" efforts to conclude a ceasefire agreement.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his intention to continue the military campaign in Gaza.

Israel has previously stated that they insist on publishing a list of hostages who are still alive and being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Needless to say, Israel will do everything possible to free our hostages... unfortunately, the stumbling block now is Hamas, which does not tell us who is alive and who they are holding in custody. - Israeli government spokesperson.

Hamas, on the other hand, claims that it cannot provide a list of hostages who are still alive without a ceasefire, as the hostages are scattered throughout the war zone.

Therefore, Hamas representatives want a ceasefire before the hostages are released. They also demand that the Israeli forces leave Gaza and that all Gazans be allowed to return to the homes they fled.

