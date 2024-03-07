$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Hamas slows down talks with Israel: militants reject new ceasefire and hostage deal

Hamas has rejected a new agreement with Israel on a six-week ceasefire and hostage release, leaving talks in Cairo without an agreement due to disagreements over the release of sick and elderly prisoners held by Hamas.

Hamas slows down talks with Israel: militants reject new ceasefire and hostage deal

Hamas has rejected a new agreement with Israel on a six-week ceasefire and the release of hostages. The Islamists did not agree to release sick and elderly prisoners. The United States said that the Palestinian militant group bears the burden for the lack of an agreement on Israeli hostages. Reuters writes , UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, Hamas on Thursday left the talks in Cairo on a ceasefire in Gaza. The United States had hoped to reach an agreement between the parties, as the important Islamic fast of Ramadan begins in a few days, but the Palestinian militant group refused to release Israeli hostages.

Reuters writes that Israel and Hamas accused each other of lack of agreement after four days of talks brokered by Qatar and Egypt to secure a 40-day ceasefire amid fears that violence could escalate during the Muslim month of fasting.

Egyptian security sources said that the talks, which will take place without an Israeli delegation in Cairo, will resume on Sunday. This is the deadline set by the mediators for the two sides to respond to the truce proposal.

Senior U.S. administration officials have said that Hamas is responsible for the hostage deal. They attributed the delay to the fact that, according to them, Hamas has not yet agreed to release sick and elderly hostages.

A Hamas spokesman told Reuters that the United States is working with Israel and that such comments are misleading. Hamas insists that the ceasefire agreement should include a process for a complete end to the war. In particular, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters that Israel is "obstructing" efforts to conclude a ceasefire agreement.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his intention to continue the military campaign in Gaza.

Israel has previously stated that they insist on publishing a list of hostages who are still alive and being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Needless to say, Israel will do everything possible to free our hostages... unfortunately, the stumbling block now is Hamas, which does not tell us who is alive and who they are holding in custody.

 - Israeli government spokesperson.

Hamas, on the other hand, claims that it cannot provide a list of hostages who are still alive without a ceasefire, as the hostages are scattered throughout the war zone.

Therefore, Hamas representatives want a ceasefire before the hostages are released. They also demand that the Israeli forces leave Gaza and that all Gazans be allowed to return to the homes they fled.

Tatiana Salganik

WarNews of the World
