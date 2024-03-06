US pressures the UN to release hostages held by Hamas

The United States is forcing the UN to support an "immediate" ceasefire in Gaza to free hostages. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the United States revised a draft UN Security Council resolution to support "an immediate ceasefire of approximately six weeks in Gaza, together with the release of all hostages.

However, America is demanding that any support for a ceasefire be linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Recall

The attack on Israel on October 7 resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the taking of 253 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

Hamas arrives in Cairo for talks on Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap - Reuters