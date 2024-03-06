US pressures the UN to release hostages held by Hamas

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26032 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 93331 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 61946 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 255314 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 220544 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186950 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228106 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250917 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156864 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371993 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202276 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 79437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 100747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58575 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 33641 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 93331 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 255314 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202983 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 220545 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17415 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25793 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25937 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 59086 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 66440 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

US pressures the UN to release hostages held by Hamas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39231 views

The United States revised a draft UN resolution that binds support for a 6-week ceasefire in Gaza. America demands the release of all hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel.

US pressures the UN to release hostages held by Hamas

The United States is forcing the UN to support an "immediate" ceasefire in Gaza to free hostages. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the United States revised a draft UN Security Council resolution to support "an immediate ceasefire of approximately six weeks in Gaza, together with the release of all hostages.

However, America is demanding that any support for a ceasefire be linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Recall

The attack on Israel on October 7 resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the taking of 253 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

Hamas arrives in Cairo for talks on Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap - Reuters03.03.24, 14:15 • 31995 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
United Nations
United States
Gaza Strip
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14