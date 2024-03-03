$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 13621 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 40560 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35264 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 194647 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178217 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172497 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 218852 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248699 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154514 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371500 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Hamas arrives in Cairo for talks on Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31995 views

A Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and the exchange of prisoners.

Hamas arrives in Cairo for talks on Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap - Reuters

A Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Sunday for important talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange. The parties are expected to announce a six-week cessation of hostilities. Reuters writes , UNN reports.

Details

Earlier, Washington saidthat the ceasefire agreement is ready and has been approved by Israel. It is only waiting for confirmation from the militants.

However, Palestinian information officials told Reuters that after the arrival of the Hamas delegation, "there is no agreement yet." Moreover, according to them, there has been no official confirmation from the Israeli side even that its delegation had participated in the talks.

One source briefed on the talks told reporters that Israel could stay away from Cairo until Hamas provides a full list of hostages who are still alive. This demand, according to the Palestinian source, was rejected by Hamas as premature.

Thousands demonstrate in Jerusalem for the release of Israeli hostages02.03.24, 21:57 • 29228 views

According to the US announcement, this agreement will bring the first extended truce in the war that has been raging for five months. It is noted that there was only one week-long pause in November.

The format of the hostage exchange has been preliminarily discussed as 10:100. Accordingly, dozens of hostages held by the militants will be released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians.

The United States also promises to increase aid to besieged Gaza to save the lives of Palestinians on the brink of starvation. The fighting is to stop in order to prevent a large-scale planned Israeli attack on Rafah, where more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are locked inside the enclave's border fence. Israeli troops will pull back from some areas and allow Gazans to return to homes they left behind during the war.

The EU will pay 50 million euros to the UN agency for Palestinians02.03.24, 03:24 • 34312 views

Journalists note that this agreement leaves unresolved the fate of more than half of the Israeli hostages, namely Israeli men of fighting age, who are not covered by this agreement. Hamas terrorists promise to release only captured women, children, the elderly and the wounded.

Also, the document proposed by the United States will not satisfy Hamas's main demand to end the war forever.

Egyptian mediators suggested that these issues could be postponed for now. They hope that the demands of both sides will be resolved in the next stages.

Tatiana Salganik

WarNews of the World
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Cairo
Rafah
United States
Gaza Strip
