Thousands demonstrate in Jerusalem for the release of Israeli hostages

On Saturday, about 15-20 thousand people demonstrated in Jerusalem after four days of marching to the city. The demonstrators demanded the return of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, the Times of Israel and Hareetz reported, UNN reported.

Details

The march began on Wednesday near the Gaza Strip, not far from the site of the Hamas attack. On the way, the crowd grew larger.

Hamas is believed to still have about 130 hostages in Gaza.

