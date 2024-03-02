Thousands demonstrate in Jerusalem for the release of Israeli hostages

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23973 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 84482 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57392 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 244751 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213405 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184368 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226426 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250547 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156451 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371927 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29309 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 84381 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 244632 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195542 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213310 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16009 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24527 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24779 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 53740 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61223 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Thousands demonstrate in Jerusalem for the release of Israeli hostages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29228 views

Thousands of people marched in Jerusalem to demand the release of Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza by Hamas after the October 7 attack.

Thousands demonstrate in Jerusalem for the release of Israeli hostages

On Saturday, about 15-20 thousand people demonstrated in Jerusalem after four days of marching to the city. The demonstrators demanded the return of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, the Times of Israel and Hareetz reported, UNN reported.

Details

The march began on Wednesday near the Gaza Strip, not far from the site of the Hamas attack. On the way, the crowd grew larger.

Hamas is believed to still have about 130 hostages in Gaza.

Terrorist attack near Jerusalem: attackers open fire on Israelis, one killed and one wounded22.02.24, 11:24 • 25611 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Jerusalem
Gaza Strip
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14