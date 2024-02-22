Terrorist attack near Jerusalem: attackers open fire on Israelis, one killed and one wounded

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42666 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 167554 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98905 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 343213 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280091 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206222 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240384 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253738 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159880 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372637 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92743 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 167554 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 343213 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235526 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280091 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 618 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29371 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 45246 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102413 views
Terrorist attack near Jerusalem: attackers open fire on Israelis, one killed and one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25611 views

Three Palestinian attackers open fire near a checkpoint near Jerusalem, killing one Israeli and wounding 11 others.

Terrorist attack near Jerusalem: attackers open fire on Israelis, one killed and one wounded

A terrorist attack took place near Jerusalem near a checkpoint. Three attackers opened fire on people standing in line on the road. One person was killed and 11 wounded.  This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

Three Palestinian gunmen reportedly opened fire near the checkpoint between Jerusalem and the West Bank settlement of Ma'ale Adumim on Thursday morning.

They fired automatic weapons at Israelis who were stuck in traffic on their way to Jerusalem, a few hundred meters before the Al-Za'ayim checkpoint, near the West Bank city of the same name.

According to doctors, a man in his 20s died as a result of the shooting.  In addition, 11 people were injured.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Jerusalem
Iran
