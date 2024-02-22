Terrorist attack near Jerusalem: attackers open fire on Israelis, one killed and one wounded

A terrorist attack took place near Jerusalem near a checkpoint. Three attackers opened fire on people standing in line on the road. One person was killed and 11 wounded. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

Three Palestinian gunmen reportedly opened fire near the checkpoint between Jerusalem and the West Bank settlement of Ma'ale Adumim on Thursday morning.

They fired automatic weapons at Israelis who were stuck in traffic on their way to Jerusalem, a few hundred meters before the Al-Za'ayim checkpoint, near the West Bank city of the same name.

According to doctors, a man in his 20s died as a result of the shooting. In addition, 11 people were injured.

