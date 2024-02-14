A series of explosions occurred at several gas pipelines in Iran, the authorities classified the incidents as a terrorist attack

The National Iranian Gas Corporation (NIGC) has reported a "terrorist sabotage" at two main gas pipelines in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces in southwestern Iran, as well as in the southern province of Fars, UNN reports , with reference to IRNA.

According to the Iranian government, Iran's largest gas pipeline network has been the target of terrorist sabotage. On Wednesday evening, Oil Minister Javad Oji said on state television that explosions were reported in the southern province of Fars and on an important gas pipeline in the provinces of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, about 400 kilometers south of the capital Tehran.

We expected such sabotage around the anniversary of the Iranian revolution - he said, referring to February 11.

According to the Oil Minister, short-term outages occur only in villages near the damaged pipeline.

Ouji recalled a similar incident in 2011, which he said was an act of sabotage that caused a temporary gas cutoff in four different regions of the country.

The head of the Center for the National Gas Pipeline Network, Said Agli, characterized the incidents as a terrorist attack in an interview with state television.

According to the government, the Islamic Republic has repeatedly been the target of acts of sabotage. Most recently, in December, hackers attacked the nationwide payment system at gas stations. Iran's nuclear program has also been the target of sabotage in the past. From time to time, there are also interruptions in the operation of gas and oil pipelines.

In December, Iran executed five people whom it accused of being saboteurs linked to the Israeli intelligence service Mossad.

UNN reported that a powerful explosion occurred on Iran's main gas pipeline in Boroujen.

