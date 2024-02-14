A series of explosions occurred at several gas pipelines in Iran, the authorities classified the incidents as a terrorist attack

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107112 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115395 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157999 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161144 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259531 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175760 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166593 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148497 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231314 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113133 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 55869 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 63207 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 61709 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 40117 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 52803 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259531 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231314 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216947 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242489 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228929 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107112 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 81863 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87239 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114835 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115651 views
A series of explosions occurred at several gas pipelines in Iran, the authorities classified the incidents as a terrorist attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20946 views

The explosions at several gas pipelines in Iran were classified by the authorities as a terrorist attack.

The National Iranian Gas Corporation (NIGC) has reported a "terrorist sabotage" at two main gas pipelines in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces in southwestern Iran, as well as in the southern province of Fars, UNN reports , with reference to IRNA. 

Details

According to the Iranian government, Iran's largest gas pipeline network has been the target of terrorist sabotage. On Wednesday evening, Oil Minister Javad Oji said on state television that explosions were reported in the southern province of Fars and on an important gas pipeline in the provinces of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, about 400 kilometers south of the capital Tehran.

We expected such sabotage around the anniversary of the Iranian revolution

- he said, referring to February 11.

 According to the Oil Minister, short-term outages occur only in villages near the damaged pipeline.

Ouji recalled a similar incident in 2011, which he said was an act of sabotage that caused a temporary gas cutoff in four different regions of the country.

The head of the Center for the National Gas Pipeline Network, Said Agli, characterized the incidents as a terrorist attack in an interview with state television.

AddendumAddendum

According to the government, the Islamic Republic has repeatedly been the target of acts of sabotage. Most recently, in December, hackers attacked the nationwide payment system at gas stations. Iran's nuclear program has also been the target of sabotage in the past. From time to time, there are also interruptions in the operation of gas and oil pipelines.

In December, Iran executed five people whom it accused of being saboteurs linked to the Israeli intelligence service Mossad.

Recall

UNN reported that a powerful explosion occurred on Iran's main gas pipeline in Boroujen.

Ukraine has called on the FATF to blacklist Russia at its upcoming meeting due to Russia's growing financial ties with Iran and North Korea, which threaten global security.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

