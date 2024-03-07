Israel approves U.S. plan to create a "temporary dock" for humanitarian aid in Gaza to fight hunger

Israel has welcomed the US plan to build a "temporary dock" on the Gaza coast to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians by sea and promised to coordinate the project with the United States. Times Ofisrael writes about this , UNN reports.

Details

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Israel "fully supports" the creation of such a facility. The statement was made after US officials announced that US President Joe Biden would announce in his State of the Union speech that the US military would build a port to receive food, medicine and other goods for civilians in the war-torn Palestinian enclave.

Context

UNNwrote that the delivery of aid in the Palestinian enclave has stopped due to disputes over security responsibility and infrastructure constraints. Only a fraction of the necessary food is now being delivered to the northern areas, where, according to hospitals, children have begun to die of malnutrition.

Later, Gaza health officials statedthat at least 20 people had already died due to malnutrition and dehydration, including a 15-year-old boy.