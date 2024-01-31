Israel calls for UN Secretary General's resignation

Israel calls for the resignation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This was stated by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz after accusations against a number of UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employees of the October 7 Hamas attack, Politico reports, UNN reports.

The demand for Guterres' resignation came after Israel's allegations that 12 employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack.

"Of course, he has a responsibility as UN Secretary General. Guterres should resign" or the UN should replace him, Katz said.

According to the newspaper, Israel has been at odds with the UN for several months now, after Guterres said in October that the Hamas attack "did not happen in a vacuum" and accused Israel of "56 years of suffocating occupation.

Following Israel's claims that 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, ten countries, including the main donors - the United States and Germany, have already suspended funding for the agency. They also include Australia, Canada, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The UN is currently conducting an investigation into Israel's accusations.