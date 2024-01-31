ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Israel calls for UN Secretary General's resignation

January 31, 2024

Israel calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resign after allegations that some UNRWA staff were involved in a Hamas attack.

Israel calls for the resignation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This was stated by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz after accusations against a number of UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employees of the October 7 Hamas attack, Politico reports, UNN reports. 

Details 

The demand for Guterres' resignation came after Israel's allegations that 12 employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack.

"Of course, he has a responsibility as UN Secretary General. Guterres should resign" or the UN should replace him, Katz said. 

According to the newspaper, Israel has been at odds with the UN for several months now, after Guterres said in October that the Hamas attack "did not happen in a vacuum" and accused Israel of "56 years of suffocating occupation.

Following Israel's claims that 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, ten countries, including the main donors - the United States and Germany, have already suspended funding for the agency. They also include Australia, Canada, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The UN is currently conducting an investigation into Israel's accusations.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
