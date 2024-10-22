UN calls for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza: the enclave is running out of medicine

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

UN calls for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza: the enclave is running out of medicine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16152 views

UNRWA calls for a temporary ceasefire in northern Gaza to allow for the evacuation of people. Medical workers report a critical shortage of medicines and supplies to treat those injured in the Israeli offensive.

UN calls for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza: the enclave is running out of medicine

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) on Tuesday called for a temporary truce to allow people to leave northern Gaza. Doctors in the enclave say they are running out of supplies to treat patients injured during the three-week Israeli offensive. UNN reports this with reference to Reuters. 

Details

The head of the UNRWA aid agency, Philippe Lazzarini, said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a terrible point, with bodies abandoned on the sides of roads or buried under rubble.

"In northern Gaza, people are just waiting to die. They feel abandoned, hopeless and alone," he wrote in a statement on the X website.

"I call for an immediate ceasefire, even if it is for a few hours, to allow safe humanitarian passage for families who want to leave the area and reach safer places," he said.

The call for a truce came as U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Israel to try to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza after the death last week of the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Yahya Sinwar.

British PM: Hamas leader's death could stop fighting in Gaza20.10.24, 07:35 • 22874 views

Washington has called on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid to enter northern Gaza. Israel claims to have sent aid in dozens of trucks and by air, but Gaza's medical workers say the aid has not reached them.

On Tuesday, Gaza health officials said that Israeli forces had killed more than 20 people.

The Israeli military, which this month launched an offensive against Hamas militants holding positions in the northern city of Jabalia, says it is evacuating people along established routes and separating dozens of militants from civilians heading south.

Many Palestinians fear that the evacuation is part of an Israeli plan to clear the territory to create a buffer zone that will allow Israel to control Gaza after the war.

The Israeli military denies that the evacuation is part of a larger plan and says it is moving people to separate them from Hamas militants.

Hamas will not disclose the name of the new leader until March22.10.24, 05:24 • 17294 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Israel
Yahya Sinwar
UNRWA
Anthony Blinken
United States
Gaza Strip
