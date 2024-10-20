British PM: Hamas leader's death could stop fighting in Gaza
The British Prime Minister discussed with Netanyahu the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. He expressed hope that this could lead to an end to the fighting in Gaza and the release of hostages.
In a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the British Prime Minister expressed hope that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could be a chance to stop the fighting in Gaza and release hostages. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
Details
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Yahya Sinwar a “brutal terrorist” and emphasized that the world is a better place without him. He also expressed concern about the launch of a drone in Caesarea, where Netanyahu lives.
According to the information, the prime ministers discussed the importance of progress in the political settlement of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Recall
The death of Yahya Sinwar was a significant victory for Israel in the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, dealing a serious blow to the organization that it has turned into a powerful fighting force. Sinwar was killed in an accidental clash with Israeli troops in Rafah, not during a planned special forces operation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the soldiers for the operation, but emphasized that it was not the end of the war. He emphasized the main goals: the destruction of Hamas as a military and political force and the return of Israeli hostages.
