Drone from Lebanon attacks the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
Kyiv • UNN
The private residence of the Israeli Prime Minister in Caesarea was attacked by a drone from Lebanon. Netanyahu and his wife were not at home, no one was injured, and two other drones were shot down by air defense.
One of the drones fired at Israel from Lebanon this morning attacked the private residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the coastal city of Caesarea, which was confirmed by the office of the head of the Israeli government, UNN writes with reference to The Times of Israel.
Details
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed that "the Prime Minister's private residence in Caesarea was attacked by a drone from Lebanon earlier this morning.
The brief statement said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sarah, were not at home at the time of the attack and that no one was injured in the incident.
Two other drones fired from Lebanon this morning were shot down by air defense systems, causing sirens to sound in the Tel Aviv area.
Recall
During the Israeli operation in Gaza, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was responsible for the attack on Israeli territories on October 7 last year, could have been killed.