Hamas will not disclose the name of the new leader until March
Kyiv • UNN
Hamas has decided not to disclose the name of the new leader until the elections in March. Until then, the group will be led by a five-person committee, with Khalil al-Hayyah acting as leader in Gaza.
Hamas will refrain from disclosing the name of the new leader. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.
Details
This decision was made in light of recent events, when the assassinations of previous leaders such as Ahmed Yassin and Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi forced the group to take similar measures in 2003.
The election of a new leader is scheduled for March next year, and until then, the group will be managed by a five-person committee. Since the assassination of Yahya Sinwar, his deputy Khalil al-Hayya has effectively become the acting leader, responsible for most issues related to the Gaza Strip.
According to a Hamas spokesperson, Sinwar's murder last week came as a surprise to the group's members, as it was believed that he was in a safe place.
