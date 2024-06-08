UN to add Israel and Hamas to list of countries that violate children's rights in conflict situations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will report to the Security Council next week that both Israel and Hamas are violating children's rights in their conflict, The Associated Press reports, UNN informs.

The UN annually publishes a global list of actors accused of crimes against children, which includes various groups, from Kachin Independence Army in Myanmar to Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

This year, Israel may join the list. After submitting the list to the Security Council, the UN has the right to consider response measures, but in the past, such initiatives have often been blocked due to the veto power of permanent members such as the United States and Russia, which support their allies.

The head of Guterres ' office contacted Israel's ambassador to the UN, Golod Jordan, to inform about Israel's inclusion in the upcoming report to be submitted to the Security Council next week, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. The report will also include Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

"Hamas will continue to use schools and hospitals even more, because this shameful decision of the secretary-general will only give Hamas hope of survival, continuation of the war and continuation of suffering. Shame on him!"- said Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by claiming that the UN has put itself on the "black list of history", strengthening conflict relations with Israel.

Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour noted that although the inclusion of Israel in the "list of shame" will not be able to return the dead Palestinian children, this is an important progressive step.

The United States has called on Israel to publicly name Hamas militants who Israel claims were killed after an air strike on an UNRWA school in the central Gaza Strip.