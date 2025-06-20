Israel killed a Mujahideen representative in Gaza responsible for the death of two hostages

Tsahal took responsibility for the killing of the commander of the Mujahideen Brigades in Gaza, responsible for the kidnapping and death of Gadi Haggai and Judy Lynn Weinstein.

A senior commander of the "Mujahideen Brigades" terrorist group was killed in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip. The latter was involved in "burying the bodies of the dead hostages Gadi Haggai and Yudih Weinstein." This was announced on Friday by the Israel Defense Forces.

During the past week, the Israel Defense Forces struck "over 300 terrorist targets" in the Gaza Strip. These include military structures, weapons depots, anti-tank missiles, and sniper posts, the report adds.

During a joint operation of the Israel Defense Forces and the ISA on June 16, 2025, Ali Saadi Wasfi Al-Agha, a high-ranking terrorist of the terrorist organization "Kataib al-Mujahideen," was hit and eliminated during actions from cover in central Gaza.

Al-Agha was the military commander of the "Kataib al-Mujahideen" organization.

He was expected to replace Asad Abu Sharia as the leader of the "Kataib al-Mujahideen" terrorist organization after Abu Sharia was eliminated by the Israel Defense Forces and the ISA in early June.

Together with other high-ranking terrorists of the organization, al-Agha oversaw the kidnapping, detention, and burial of Israeli civilians abducted by the organization to the Gaza Strip. - writes the press service of the Israel Defense Forces.

In particular, he was responsible for burying the bodies of Gadi Haggai and Judy Lynn Weinstein on the territory of his family's residence in Khan Yunis. Their bodies were later returned to Israel as part of a joint operation by the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Inter-Agency Defense (ISA).

