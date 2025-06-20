$41.690.06
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Israel killed a Mujahideen representative in Gaza responsible for the death of two hostages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Israel eliminated Ali Saadi Wasfi Al-Agha, commander of the "Mujahideen Brigades", responsible for the abduction and burial of the bodies of hostages Hadi Hagi and Judy Lynn Weinstein. The IDF also reported strikes on over 300 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

Israel killed a Mujahideen representative in Gaza responsible for the death of two hostages

Tsahal took responsibility for the killing of the commander of the Mujahideen Brigades in Gaza, responsible for the kidnapping and death of Gadi Haggai and Judy Lynn Weinstein.

UNN reports with reference to IDF.

Details

A senior commander of the "Mujahideen Brigades" terrorist group was killed in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip. The latter was involved in "burying the bodies of the dead hostages Gadi Haggai and Yudih Weinstein." This was announced on Friday by the Israel Defense Forces.

Here's what the report says:

During the past week, the Israel Defense Forces struck "over 300 terrorist targets" in the Gaza Strip. These include military structures, weapons depots, anti-tank missiles, and sniper posts, the report adds. 

During a joint operation of the Israel Defense Forces and the ISA on June 16, 2025, Ali Saadi Wasfi Al-Agha, a high-ranking terrorist of the terrorist organization "Kataib al-Mujahideen," was hit and eliminated during actions from cover in central Gaza.

Reference (according to the IDF text)

Al-Agha was the military commander of the "Kataib al-Mujahideen" organization.

He was expected to replace Asad Abu Sharia as the leader of the "Kataib al-Mujahideen" terrorist organization after Abu Sharia was eliminated by the Israel Defense Forces and the ISA in early June.

Together with other high-ranking terrorists of the organization, al-Agha oversaw the kidnapping, detention, and burial of Israeli civilians abducted by the organization to the Gaza Strip. 

- writes the press service of the Israel Defense Forces.

In particular, he was responsible for burying the bodies of Gadi Haggai and Judy Lynn Weinstein on the territory of his family's residence in Khan Yunis. Their bodies were later returned to Israel as part of a joint operation by the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Inter-Agency Defense (ISA).

Recall

UNN reported that on Monday, 38 deaths were recorded near the distribution center in Rafah as a result of shelling people who were trying to get food and various products.

At least 300 Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli soldiers firing on crowds since the launch of the new aid system.

- states Al Jazeera in its material. 

Air war between Israel and Iran enters second week as Europe pushes diplomacy20.06.25, 09:22 • 2758 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Rafah
Gaza Strip
